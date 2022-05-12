Monetta man charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

May 12—A Monetta man was arrested May 11 in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Eugene Simmons II, 57, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14 and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Around 10:45 p.m. May 10, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a Monetta address in reference to child abuse.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect standing outside a home. He was immediately detained because police were told he could possibly be armed, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with the victim and the complainant at a different location and they told police the victim had been sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Simmons was transported to the Aiken County detention center pending charges.