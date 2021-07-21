Monetta man enters Alford plea in 2020 stabbing, sentenced to 20 years

Jul. 21—On Wednesday, an Aiken County man entered a plea in the stabbing case of a woman in Monetta on Aug. 27, 2020.

Shyeen Wise, 34, of Monetta, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman in the neck during a sexual assault.

Wise entered an Alford plea, which requires the defendant to accept the penalties of a guilty verdict, without admitting they committed the crime. The sentence the defendant receives is typically less than if the defendant were to be convicted at trial.

The prosecuting attorney, Sam Grimes, said Wise had lured the victim to his residence on the date of the incident. He alleges the defendant stabbed the victim in the neck during a sexual assault and had "intent to kill."

The victim, who spoke at the hearing Wednesday, said "he looked at me with the most devilish eyes" and "watched and smiled" during the incident.

She said she believes Wise has no remorse and asked for the maximum sentence.

Defense attorney Nicholas McCarley said Wise was diagnosed with schizophrenia in March 2010 and has shown symptoms since the age of 5. He asked the judge for mercy in Wise's sentencing.

After deliberation, Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope sentenced Wise to 20 years in prison for the murder.