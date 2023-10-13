Monetta man faces murder count, other charges in Aiken County shooting death

Oct. 13—Authorities have arrested a Monetta man connected to the July shooting death of a Batesburg man in Aiken County.

J Quan Kentrall Bowers, 18, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Bower's arrest comes after deputies responded to a July 17 shooting in the 800 block of Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail.

Law enforcement found 20-year-old Jatavious Harris lying on the floor with a gunshot wound and he died after EMS attempted to resuscitate him.

Deputies told the Aiken Standard in July that the shots came from the highway.

Officers found shell casings in front of the house and in the roadway, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County arrest warrants said Bowers fired a gun into a residence at the 800 block of Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail, striking Harris multiple times.

Warrants indicate at least five other people were in the residence when the shooting occurred.

Bowers is booked as an inmate at the detention center and has no bond.