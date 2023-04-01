Money covered in blue dye given to customers at Henry County ATM

Metro Atlanta area PNC ATM users say they received dyed money after using an ATM in the McDonough area.

The bank exclusively confirmed their investigation after Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln brought customer’s concerns to them.

Those customers told Channel 2 Action News they were denied refunds by PNC after alerting bank management.

Henry County resident Tujuanna Brown said $360 of her $800 withdrawal was covered in blue dye.

“I can’t use it. No one would take it,” Brown said.

Brown says she was told by a manager at a Stockbridge PNC bank branch that while this has happened to other customers, they couldn’t take the money back.

“He basically told me, kick rocks, it’s not our responsibility,” Brown said.

PNC sent Channel 2 Action News a statement saying,

“We are collaborating with our vendor to investigate reports of damaged bills within certain PNC ATMs and are working to support any impacted individuals.”

The Georgia Bankers Association says while it’s unusual for an ATM To dispense unfit money, it isn’t impossible.

They say if you do receive damaged money, there are a few things you should do.

Always ask for and keep any receipts of transactions to help with researching any issues and verifying a transaction.

There are processes and technology in place for inspecting the money as ATMs are stocked to make sure it is fit for distribution. However, it is unusual, but not impossible for an ATM to dispense “unfit” money.

If you receive damaged money from any source, the best advice is to start with your own bank to ask for an exchange. Notify your bank immediately. The bank and the Federal Reserve have a process for replacing or removing damaged money from circulation. However, the condition of the money, the amount, your relationship with the bank and circumstances presented may affect the outcome of your request. It’s done on a case-by-case basis.

Asking at a bank other than yours means you’ll be subject to that bank’s policies for non-customer requests, which may include limits on amounts they’ll exchange. This is legal for a bank to do.

Bank policies and any decisions limiting the exchange of damaged currency are put in place to protect consumers, the bank and the financial system from fraud and money laundering.

If damage is extensive, an alternative is to submit it to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing for redemption by clicking here.

