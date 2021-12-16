Money and donations intended for tornado victims stolen from Kentucky brewery

A brewery in Louisville said its business was burglarized, and the thieves stole items that were going to be donated to Western Kentucky tornado victims.

Hi-Wire Brewing, on Baxter Avenue in Louisville, said three suspects stole from the brewery on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at about 3 a.m.

The three suspects stole the brewery’s safe and merchandise, along with the donations for tornado victims, the business said.

Surveillance footage shared by the brewery shows two men and a woman inside the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-5673.

“How low can people be!” one person commented on Hi-Wire’s post. “They might not have stolen all the donations but I hate a thief and especially one that would steal from a place trying to help people that have lost everything they had and are lucky to be alive.”

The brewery was open for business Wednesday, and it asked customers to help chip in after the theft.

“We’d love for you to come have a beer, tip our awesome bartenders whose tips were in the safe that was stolen, and bring a donation for tornado victims, especially since some items were taken from the pile!” Hi-Wire said.

Items the brewery is accepting include toiletry products, baby items, paper products, batteries, garbage bags and winter clothes.

Hi-Wire, based out of Asheville, North Carolina, is among the many breweries and businesses throughout Kentucky stepping up to aid victims from last week’s devastating series of tornadoes.

The death toll from the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes has risen to 75, and people from 10 separate counties in Kentucky have died. The tornadoes caused extensive damage throughout Western Kentucky, and officials estimate recovery efforts will cost “hundreds of millions of dollars,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

