Money drained from gift cards money before used by recipients
There are ways to protect yourself from buying a gift card that is already drained.
There are ways to protect yourself from buying a gift card that is already drained.
In what essentially amounts to free money, Amazon’s selling $100 Xbox gift cards for just $90, a savings of ten percent. This deal only applies to digital codes, not physical gift cards. Additionally, only the $100 card gets the discount, so other denominations are the same price as always. The final caveat? You can only buy two at a time, but that’s nearly enough for four AAA games or a lengthy subscription to Game Pass.
Venmo is partnering with greeting card manufacturer Hallmark to let you send a physical gift card loaded with money. Hallmark said that this new line of cards will be available for $4.99 on the company's websites, in Hallmark Gold Crown stores and in select retailers. People will be able to choose cards from different ranges, such as Birthday, Congrats, Wedding, Holiday and Everyday cards.
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
That adorable moment was tearin' up our hearts
The latest recalls and warnings underscore the need to properly vet your eye drops and other eye care products, say experts.
From relaxed fit to bootcut, these top jeans cost as little as $18.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
A new lineup of COVID-19 vaccines are now available in the US. The CDC is urging most Americans to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Which one-of-a-kind car would you pick if money was (almost) no object?
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
During the colder months, have your new iPhone match your puffer coat drip with this pillow case. It's one of the best and most timeless fall phone accessories!
Ford's new Ownership Experiences program will teach Mustang owners driving skills on and off the track while connecting enthusiasts nationwide.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated water bottle out there and keeps drinks cold for an entire 24 hours.
Whether you're looking for a protective case, a leather case or an anti-blue light screen protector, these are the best iPhone 15 cases and screen protectors to buy.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.