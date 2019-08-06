Need Money Fast? 5 Better Ideas Than a Payday Loan

When your bank account is running on empty and you're not sure how to cover your rent or other important bills, the idea of walking into a payday loan office and walking out with a few hundred dollars can be tempting.

But it's a bad idea.

With the typical two-week payday loan, you pay fees that amount to staggering annual interest of 400%, says the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB.

And if you can't pay back the loan when it's due, you might take out another costly loan -- and wind up in a revolving door of debt.

Consider these cheaper and less painful alternatives to payday loans. And then, get working on building an emergency fund so you won't find yourself in this sort of predicament again.

1. Look into a personal loan

Personal loans offer a lot of flexibility: They can be used for just about anything.

They also unsecured — meaning you don't need to put up collateral, like a house or a car.

The loans are offered by banks, credit unions and online lenders, they have tend to have fixed interest rates, and you pay the money back in installments over the course of anywhere from two to seven years.

2. Get money from your employer

Your boss might help you out of your financial jam: Some employers are willing to provide a paycheck advance. You'll want to talk with human resources or, if it's a small company, the owner of the business.

Or, you might download an app that will spare you from those potentially embarrassing conversations. Earnin and PayActiv give you access to the money you earn as you earn it, so you don't have to wait for your normal payday.

Meanwhile, some employers are offering their workers low-cost emergency loans using services such as HoneyBee, Salary Finance and TrueConnect.

3. Work out a payment plan

