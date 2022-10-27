Money First! How an American processor manufacturer lends a helping hand to Russian army

Oleksandr Dubilet,

The drone can be equipped with various replaceable modules (thermal infrared video cameras, high-definition video cameras, photo cameras, or repeaters), so Russian troops can perform different tasks in various weather conditions.

Luckily, the Ukrainian Army has learned to intercept the Takhion effectively. For example, one of them was downed on Oct. 9.

However, it is worth noting that were it not for US-made electronics, the drone would have been covered with dust somewhere in a Russian hangar.

According to my data, US-based Analog Devices, Inc. is most likely to have supplied own products for Izhevsk Unmanned Systems Research and Production Associated LLC, the manufacturer of the Takhion UAV.

In Ukraine, Analog Devices is known far less than Intel – the company that has reportedly made deliveries to sanctioned Russian military enterprises and is being sued in international courts by Total Isolation of russia initiative lawyers.

Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1995. It provides, among other products, data conversion, signal processing and power management solutions. Many of its products are used in military/aerospace industries as a part of precision-guided munition, avionics, military communications systems, electronic surveillance systems, and UAVs.

The company's shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, among its largest shareholders are famed investors such as The Vanguard Group, BlackRock Fund Advisors, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, etc. Despite the importance of a positive reputation for a publicly traded entity, earning higher profits made it extremely tempting to trade with Russian companies.

Successful Cooperation

The Takhion UAV was introduced in 2012. Its developer, Izhevsk Unmanned Systems, has been working for the Russian military industry since 2007. It has a closed production cycle and its own testing base.

In 2014, Takhion drones were shipped to equip the Russian army. The same year, they were spotted and downed by Ukrainian troops in the east of Ukraine.

Experts found a digital processor manufactured by Analog Devices in the navigation and positioning module of the drone downed this year.

Izhevsk Unmanned Systems Research and Production Associated LLC is subject to US sanctions since March 2022. However, JSC RS-Leasing, a parent company for Izhevsk Unmanned Systems, has not seen any economic limitations from the EU, the US, the UK, or Ukraine, according to the Ekonomichna Pravda news outlet.

The Inevitability of Punishment

As early as next week, Total Isolation of russia initiative lawyers are to file a motion with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This agency administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions against terrorist regimes such as Russia.

It should be added that the lawyers have already lodged such a motion against Intel. A similar motion was submitted to the European Commission against the French company SAFRAN, which reportedly supplied sensor modules and high-precision laser rangefinders to Russia. In the latter case, our efforts bore fruit – the European Commission took control of a probe into the violation of sanctions by that company.

I am absolutely convinced that the OFAC will be able to persuade Analog Devices to stop trade smeared with Ukrainians’ blood. We have to get Russia isolated both politically and economically.

