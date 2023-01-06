'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX

3
KEN SWEET
·7 min read

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dressed in a canary blue suit on a warm December night, sweat dripping from his brow, Bishop Lawrence Rolle belts out the lyrics to his latest hit song for the hundreds of children and adults gathered to celebrate Christmas.

“FTX!,” he sings, bent over and shaking his head for emphasis. “The money is gone!”

“FTX!,” his backup singer and audience scream back. “The money have done gone!”

The cryptocurrency exchange FTX was supposed to be the crown jewel of the Bahamian government’s push to be the global destination for all things crypto, after years of having an economy overly reliant on tourism and banking. Instead, FTX is bankrupt and Bahamians are trying to figure out what’s next for their country and whether their national crypto experiment has failed. Regulators are trying to locate FTX's customers' missing money.

Meanwhile, charities like Rolle’s and dozens of contractors now out of work hope that another company will come along and bring new opportunities to the island nation, without the complications and embarrassment of an alleged billion-dollar fraud.

Rolle, a Pentecostal preacher known as the “singing bishop,” is a prominent figure in the Bahamas. For decades, he’s cooked and donated food to the poor and provided school lunches from his neighborhood kitchen at International Deliverance Praying Ministry in Over-The-Hill, one of the most impoverished parts of the capital of Nassau. Rolle and his staff feed roughly 2,500 people a week.

Rolle had been invited by Kirby Samuel, the principal of Mt. Carmel Preparatory Academy, to sing as part of the school’s Christmas celebration. His act consisted mostly of a half dozen Afro-Caribbean gospel songs, but one number stood out — his social media hit about the recent collapse of FTX.

Rolle’s ministry received $50,000 from FTX in early 2022, one of several donations FTX made to the Bahamian people when it relocated to the Caribbean island nation in 2021. It was money, he said, that was used to restore a food storage trailer and make additional food donations. Rolle said it cost upward of $10,000 a week to run his food donation program.

Asked about the failure of FTX, Rolle described it as a sad distraction from the many issues facing the country. Others are angry, particularly with Sam Bankman-Fried, the young founder of FTX. The Bahamas had a reputation, like some other Caribbean isles, as a destination for illicit and offshore finance. There was a belief that crypto would allow the island to diversify its economy, give Bahamians more financial opportunities and overall help provide the country a more prosperous future.

The country enacted the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act in 2020, making the Bahamas one of the first countries to put together a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The prime minister, Philip Davis, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for FTX’s new $60 million headquarters in Nassau in April, along with Bankman-Fried.

“Their arrival was sort of the culmination of the work the Bahamians did to move in this direction,” said Stefen Deleveaux, president and CEO of the Caribbean Blockchain Association.

Several other crypto companies and startups are headquartered in the Bahamas, some of them at an incubator known as Crypto Isle, not far from downtown Nassau.

Deleveaux said he became interested in crypto as early as 2014, and mostly has been trying to focus his organizations’ efforts on the non-trading parts of crypto, like blockchain technology, financial inclusion and technological uses. He remains skeptical about cryptocurrency trading.

“It’s frustrating. Now when people think about crypto they are going to think of FTX,” Deleveaux said. “That’s going to make my own job much harder.”

In some ways, FTX was both ubiquitous and removed from the local community, Bahamians said. Its ads were everywhere, most notably at the Nassau Airport in the hall for tourist arrivals. But at the same time, FTX ran most of its operations from the secure luxury compound known as Albany, where residents like Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake can be regularly spotted. Albany is located on the opposite side of New Providence, the most populated island in the Bahamas and the location of Nassau.

“You don’t casually wander into Albany,” Deleveaux said.

One bartender at the Margaritaville Resort, where FTX ran up an unpaid $55,000 tab, described a group of 10 to 15 mostly white FTX employees who would eat in the restaurant, faces buried in their laptops the entire time. While FTX did hire Bahamians or contracted with Bahamian businesses, it was almost entirely for logistics jobs like construction, janitor services or food catering.

Just as quickly as FTX became engrained in elite Bahamian circles did the whole thing unravel. FTX failed in spectacular fashion in early November, going from solvent to bankrupt in less than a week. One food catering servicer said he had to let go most of his workers after FTX, his biggest contract, went bankrupt.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested last month in the Bahamas, and extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has called “one of the biggest frauds in American history.” The floppy-haired crypto entrepreneur has been released on bail and is scheduled to go on trial in October.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and regulators in the U.S. and the Bahamas, as well as lawyers and FTX’s new management, are trying to determine how much of investors’ and customers’ money “is gone,” as Bishop Rolle repeats often in his song. Estimates of how much money was lost in the FTX collapse have varied significantly, since some assets are still being recovered, but one estimate puts the losses at around $8 billion to $10 billion.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve been glued to my television set since (FTX’s) collapse,” said Mt. Carmel’s principal Samuel, in an interview.

Other Bahamians, however, said the FTX collapse has diverted attention away from the ongoing issues facing the Caribbean country.

The Bahamian economy was sorely tested in the coronavirus pandemic. The country effectively banned outside visitors for nearly two years, and only started letting cruise ships dock at its popular dock about eight months ago. In Nassau, there is widespread evidence of the pandemic’s economic toll. The British Colonial hotel, best known for being the site of the James Bond movie “Never Say Never Again,” was boarded up and closed in February. Rooms once went for $400 a night there.

Despite miles of pristine beaches, beautiful resorts, and the richest economy of the Caribbean, the Bahamas remains a country riven by inequality. Taxi drivers spoke about the inability to get even a $6,000 loan to buy their own vehicle. Roughly one out of five Bahamians do not have a bank account, according to the country’s central bank.

Late last year, the Bahamian government had to impose price controls on dozens of food staples in a desperate attempt to combat inflation.

FTX officials seemed to recognize food and hunger as an issue to tackle to develop goodwill with its new neighbors. Along with the $50,000 donation to Rolle’s ministry, FTX donated $250,000 to Hands for Hunger and poured $1.1 million into a new non-profit known as the Agricultural Development Committee, focused on building up the nation’s food security. The founder of the Committee, Phillip Smith, did not respond to several requests for comment on the donation.

As FTX filed for bankruptcy, there was speculation in Bahamian media about whether Rolle might have to return the $50,000 donation, which he said was spent in roughly a month after it was received.

“We pinched that money the best we could, buying flour, rice,” Rolle said. “There’s just too many hungry people.”

“It’s a difficult issue for the Bishop, but it’s one thing I think everyone in the country will agree: whatever they gave him, he did not spend it on himself,” Mt. Carmel’s Samuel said.

“I just wish there will be better companies than FTX,” Rolle said. “Many of our children got no parents, or we got parents who have two or four or five children, or kids have no father. We can barely afford to feed them. I pray to God that someone comes to donate even more.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

    It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.

  • Canada's First Quantum could suspend Panama jobs due to gov't order to halt operations

    PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Canada-based miner First Quantum would suspend a "significant amount" of jobs at its operations in Panama if the Central American government forces it to halt operations during a contract dispute, the company said in a letter. First Quantum was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within 10 working days, after it missed a deadline for a new contract due to disagreements centered on royalties and tax payments. First Quantum is working on the plan, but expects to reach a deal with the government before the order is enacted, the letter said, adding that its next step will be issuing an appeal.

  • Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City

    Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.

  • SBF and FTX peddled a crypto fraud that makes scammer Bernie Madoff look like an amateur

    Cryptocurrencies were supposed to offer a new, virtual alternative to the current, mundane “corrupt” system, in which a few dozen bureaucrats in conference rooms around the world — central bankers — manipulate the price of the most important commodity of all — money — through control of interest rates. The collapse of FTX and the subsequent bankruptcies revealed that what may have started as a kernel of a sincere libertarian idea to stand up to endless money printing and debt creation in our financial system, has been hijacked by what appears to be an immutable flaw of the human condition: our greed and desire to get rich fast. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), a 30-year-old nobody, makes Bernie Madoff, the disgraced money manager who perpetrated the biggest Ponzi scheme ever, look like an amateur.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Breaks His Silence to Defend His Image

    After a media tour at the end of November-beginning of December to tell his version of the fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company Alameda Research, he has once again answered to harsh criticism of his actions. In an essay, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX called Bankman-Fried a "fraud." "I'll be exploring how the world's perception of Pax America may start to shift after yet another pillar of Western financial exceptionalism, SBF/FTX — aided and unwittingly abetted by the Western financial and media establishment — robbing the rest of the world (ROW) blind," Hayes wrote.

  • Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

    Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state say they started noticing cracks in houses, especially after 2021 floods in the region. Himanshu Khurana, a district administrator, said more than 60 families have been moved to government relief camps.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • BYD's Latest SUV Can Moonwalk Across a Stage

    The Yangwang U8 has more than 1000 horsepower, four independent motors, and, apparently, the ability to slide sideways with four stationary wheels.

  • FTX's US Leadership, Bahamas Liquidators Say They've 'Resolved' Most of Their Issues

    FTX's U.S. leadership and the company's Bahamas wing's court-appointed liquidators have formed a cooperation agreement addressing how assets may be inventoried and disposed of, among other issues, a press release Friday said.

  • Bustle at Hong Kong border as China ends quarantine

    STORY: Dozens of people in Hong Kong took the first train to the Lok Ma Chau Spur line checkpoint before the immigration checkpoint opened at 6.30am, as mainland China reopened its borders on Sunday and no longer required inbound travellers to quarantine or do a COVID test on arrival.After three years of separation from her parents in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Teresa Chow, originally from Zhejiang province, made sure she was among the first batch to cross the border."I'm so happy, so happy," said Chow, “My parents are not in good health and I couldn't go back to see them even when they had colon cancer." All travelers were still required to test negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test within 48 hours prior to crossing, and passenger quotas apply to travel in both directions.

  • China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China's 1.4 billion people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China's easing over the past month of one of the world's tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.

  • China Opens Borders, Relaxes Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

    On Saturday, mainland China opened its borders with Hong Kong and ended its quarantine requirement for visitors after multiple years of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets

    Venezuela owes $20.7 million to U.S. law firms handling litigation against creditors seeking to collect unpaid debts from bond defaults and nationalizations carried out more than 15 years ago, according to a document seen by Reuters. The South American nation owes bondholders and companies more than $60 billion over companies nationalized under then-President Hugo Chavez as well as over defaulted bonds from the country and state oil firm PDVSA. Some U.S. courts have granted creditors rights to negotiate the sale of Venezuelan assets abroad in order to collect debts, such as the Citgo refinery, the crown jewel of Venezuela's overseas assets, and a subsidiary of PDVSA.

  • Doc Rivers addresses PJ Tucker not playing in fourth quarters for Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers addresses PJ Tucker not playing in fourth quarters recently.

  • He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

    N.John Lombardi died on the morning of Sept. 4 when a vehicle struck his car along Atlantic Avenue west of Delray Beach.

  • Fed’s Bostic backs raising interest rates to 5.25%, says he is agnostic about size of expected February move

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that central bank needed to raise its benchmark rate above 5% but not much higher.

  • Fact check: False claim the term 'global warming' was rebranded to 'climate change'

    Scientists prefer "climate change" to "global warming" because it encompasses all types of climate variations, not just warming.

  • Photos show migrant wave impacts on Florida Keys national park. It’s ready to reopen

    Photos obtained by the Miami Herald showed more than a dozen makeshift migrant boats and Cuban fishing boats lining the beach of Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park — and also underlined why federal officials were forced to close the park to the public last Sunday.

  • JetBlue's New London Flights May Decrease Jet Lag Upon Arrival

    The airline will launch daytime flights from New York and Boston in March.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    While the healthcare industry may not seem at first glance like the most exciting place to invest your cash, it has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors for investing. Healthcare companies tend to supply the products and services that consumers need no matter what is happening with the market or the economy. If you are looking to add cash to more fantastic healthcare stocks in the month of January, here are two no-brainer buys that can enrich your portfolio over the long term.