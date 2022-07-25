'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

CARA ANNA
·5 min read

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The missile's impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Her mother found her dying on the bench beneath the pear tree where she’d enjoyed the afternoon. By the time her father arrived, she was gone.

Anna Protsenko was killed two days after returning home. The 35-year-old had done what authorities wanted: She evacuated eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russian forces move closer. But starting a new life elsewhere had been uncomfortable and expensive.

Like Protsenko, tens of thousands of people have returned to rural or industrial communities close to the region's front line at considerable risk because they can’t afford to live in safer places.

Protsenko had tried it for two months, then came home to take a job in the small city of Pokrovsk. On Monday, friends and family caressed her face and wept before her casket was hammered shut beside her grave.

“We cannot win. They don’t hire us elsewhere and you still have to pay rent,” said a friend and neighbor, Anastasia Rusanova. There’s nowhere to go, she said, but here in Donetsk, “everything is ours.”

The Pokrovsk mayor’s office estimated that 70% of those who evacuated have come home. In the larger city of Kramatorsk, an hour’s drive closer to the front line, officials said the population had dropped to about 50,000 from the normal 220,000 in the weeks following Russia's invasion but has since risen to 68,000.

It’s frustrating for Ukrainian authorities as some civilians remain in the path of war, but residents of the Donetsk region are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country.

But more often, lack of money was the problem. In Kramatorsk, some people in line waiting for boxes of humanitarian aid said they were too poor to evacuate at all. Donetsk and its economy have been dragged down by conflict since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists began fighting Ukraine's government.

“Who will take care of us?” asked Karina Smulska, who returned to Pokrovsk a month after evacuating. Now, at age 18, she is her family's main money-earner as a waitress.

Volunteers have been driving around the Donetsk region for months since Russia's invasion helping vulnerable people evacuate, but such efforts can end quietly in failure.

In a dank home in the village of Malotaranivka on the outskirts of Kramatorsk, speckled twists of flypaper hung from the living room ceiling. Pieces of cloth were stuffed into window cracks to keep out the draft.

Tamara Markova, 82, and her son Mykola Riaskov said they spent only five days as evacuees in the central city of Dnipro this month before deciding to take their chances back home.

“We would have been separated,” Markova said.

The temporary shelter where they stayed said she would be moved to a nursing home and her son, his left side immobilized after a stroke, would go to a home for the disabled. They found that unacceptable. In their hurry to leave, they left his wheelchair behind. It was too big to take on the bus.

Now they make do. If the air raid siren sounds, Markova goes to shelter with neighbors “until the bombing stops.” Humanitarian aid is delivered once a month. Markova calls it good enough. When winter comes, the neighbors will cover their windows with plastic film for basic insulation and clean the fireplace of soot. Maybe they’ll have gas for heat, maybe not.

“It was much easier under the Soviet Union,” she said of their lack of support from the state, but she was even unhappier with Russian President Vladimir Putin and what his soldiers are doing to the communities around her.

“He's old,” she said of Putin. “He has to be retired.”

Homesickness and uncertainty also drive returns to Donetsk. A daily evacuation train leaves Pokrovsk for relatively safer western Ukraine, but another train also arrives daily with people who have decided to come home. While the evacuation train is free, the return one is not.

Oksana Tserkovnyi took the train home with her 10-year-old daughter two days after the deadly attack on July 15 in Dnipro, where they had stayed for more than two months. While the attack was the spark to return, Tserkovnyi had found it difficult to find work. Now she plans to return to her previous job in a coal mine.

Costs in Dnipro, already full of evacuees, were another concern. “We stayed with relatives, but if we needed to rent it would have been a lot more,” Tserkovnyi said. “It starts at 6,000 hryvnia ($200) a month for a studio, and you won’t be able to find it.”

Taxi drivers who wait in Pokrovsk for the arriving train said many people give up on trying to resettle elsewhere.

“Half my work for sure is taking these people,” said one driver, Vitalii Anikieiev. “Because the money is gone.”

In mid-July, he said, he picked up a woman who was coming home from Poland after feeling out of place there. When they reached her village near the front line, there was a crater where her house had been.

“She cried,” Anikieiev said. “But she decided to stay.”

___

Associated Press journalist Inna Varenytsia contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

    Temperatures in the Middle East have risen far faster than the world’s average in the past three decades. The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen. Rising soil salinity in Egypt’s Nile Delta is eating away at crucial farmland.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says

  • Falls Township Police Searching For Man That Allegedly Stole $5,000 Worth Of Rogaine From BJ's Wholesale Club

    If you recognize this man, call the police.

  • State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

    A State Department official is being criticized on social media after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

  • Cheney says Jan. 6 committee could "contemplate a subpoena" for Ginni Thomas

    Cheney said Sunday that her work on the committee "is the single most important thing I've ever done professionally," even if she loses her seat over it.

  • Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists

    STORY: Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists, according to state media on Monday.The four men were sentenced to death in a closed trial in January.They were accused of helping carry out “terror acts” against the army that seized power in a coup and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents last year.The four included democracy figure “Jimmy” Kyaw Min Yu, and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, who was also an ally of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Both lost their appeals against their sentences in June.The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.State newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar said the punishment for the four was carried out according to prison procedure, without giving details.Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.The country’s last judicial executions were in the late 1980s, according to a Burmese political prisoner activist group. A military spokesman did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

  • Siemens Energy hands Gazprom documentation for transport of Nord Stream 1 turbine -media

    Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Pilots of Russian state airlines participate in the war against Ukraine Intelligence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - Sunday, 24 JULY 2022, 13:17 Pilots and aviation personnel of Russian state airlines operating within the structure of the Ministry of Defence of the occupying country are involved in the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

  • Biden likely contracted highly contagious BA.5 coronavirus strain, his doctor says

    President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

  • Two Americans Killed in Ukraine Ambush Are Identified: ‘Proved Their Bravery’

    Oleh Tiurkin/EyeEm/GettyThe two Americans killed during an intense battle with Russian forces in Ukraine have been identified, as more details surrounding the “ambush” are revealed. Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn and Bryan Young were among a group of American, Canadian, and Swedish citizens killed on July 18 during a surprise attack by a Russian tank in the eastern Donetsk region. The Ukrainian commander in charge of the foreign fighters’ squad, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, confirmed the identities of the

  • Is Murdoch tiring of Trump? Mogul’s print titles dump the ex-president

    Tabloid with long relationship with former president blasts him over Capitol attack, saying he is unworthy to be elected again

  • Cops release images of man who ran down Brooklyn traffic enforcement agent

    Cops on Saturday released images of the irate motorist who ran down a Brooklyn traffic enforcement agent who had just given his friend a ticket, police said. Wanted posters with images of the suspect were plastered throughout Flatbush, where the violent clash took place, as well as on social media. The suspect, described as a Black man dressed all in white, is wanted for “a felony assault on a ...

  • Hoarder crackdown begins in Macon. ‘Who wants to live next to a hoarder problem?’

    “When you have hoarder properties where they’ve got just piles and piles of junk, you’re going to have rats, snakes and other varmints, insects and so forth, and it creates a problem,” one official says.

  • NZ prime minister says early signs that COVID-19 cases falling

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that there were early signs that new COVID-19 cases were falling, even as hospitalisations jumped to their highest level since March. New Zealand recorded 6,910 new COVID cases on Monday, well below average levels over the past week, according to data from the health ministry. However, the number of people in hospital with COVID jumped to 836, the most since March 29 when 842 COVID patients were in hospital.

  • Arrest made after naked man follows women on Central Florida beach, police say

    A Merritt Island man was arrested early Saturday after police said he exposed himself to three adult women on the beach south of Minuteman Causeway.

  • Lavrov plans to "save" Ukrainians from the "Zelenskyy regime"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 19:09 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the occupying country will help the people of Ukraine to get rid of an "anti-people and anti-historical regime".

  • Record temperatures forecast as heat wave blasts across U.S.

    Tens of millions of Americans are living under excessive heat warnings and advisories as forecasters warn of “dangerously hot conditions” over the next 24

  • China's social media giants to require influencers to disclose agency names on profile pages

    Two of China's most popular social media platforms said they would start displaying the names of marketing agencies on influencers' profile pages, after the country's internet watchdog accused those service providers of spreading incorrect values. Twitter-like microblogging platform Weibo and short video app Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok, this week began testing the feature, which would be extended to all users after the trial period, they said. Influencers often employ agencies, known a

  • Could China Be Headed for a Lehman-Style Crisis? This Property Bust Is Different.

    Unlike the U.S. global financial crisis, the amount of leverage propping up in Chinese speculative investments is more limited, and household balance sheets and high savings rates act as a buffer.