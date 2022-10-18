Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location

The WeWork location in Detroit opened shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter.

A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10.

The closure will leave Detroit with two WeWork locations — both in downtown, at 1001 Woodward and 19 Clifford St. The soon-to-close WeWork opened shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and was a contender for interior design awards.

News of the closure was first reported by Crain's Detroit. The six-story building on Cass also houses Tata Technologies’ North American headquarters. It is owned by Detroit real estate firm The Platform and opened in 1927 as a showroom and service building for Cadillac LaSalle.

WeWork issued the following statement: “Over the past two years, WeWork has conducted an in-depth review of our global real estate portfolio in order to optimize our assets and operations around the world. In line with that effort, we have made the decision to no longer operate at 6001 Cass Ave."

Earlier this year, accounting firm Deloitte relocated to a downtown WeWork from the Renaissance Center.

The soon-to-close WeWork was a recent contender for interior design awards.
WeWork was started in 2010 in New York and burned through billions of dollars expanding fast around the globe before a failed attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 under then-CEO Adam Neumann.

WeWork finally went public last October under new leadership through a blank-check company, or SPAC.

The company reported having 777 locations worldwide with 917,000 desks as of the second quarter. It has yet to turn a profit, although its net losses narrowed to $1.1 billion for the first half of this year, compared with nearly $3 billion in losses during the first half of 2021.

