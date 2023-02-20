Money Makeover: ‘What is the fastest way to retire early with a £1m pension pot?’

Isma Delgado - Rii Schroer

Isma Delgado, 32, is about to get his second Telegraph Money Makeover. Six years ago, he asked for advice on how to buy his first home. In 2020, he successfully purchased a three-bedroom terraced house in east London. Now Mr Delgado has made it on to the property ladder he wants to consider his long term financial goals.

“I have a different goal – how should I be saving into a pension?” he said. “My aim is to reach £1m by the time I am 57, when I can retire.”

Mr Delgado, who works as a financial analyst, has £59,000 in pension savings, across seven different pots – four past workplace pensions, a self-invested personal pension, a Lifetime Isa, and his current workplace pension. To this, he contributes 5pc of his salary, while his employer makes a 4pc contribution. He plans to pay the maximum £4,000 per year into his Lifetime Isa.

Because he has already bought a house, Mr Delgado will only be able to access his Lifetime Isa when he turns 60.

He said: “I’m not sure what to do. If taxes are going to go up, should I contribute to my pensions further down the line, rather than now?”

Mr Delgado said that he is targeting an annual income somewhere in the range of £30,000 to £60,000 in retirement.

In November 2020, Mr Delgado purchased a £416,000 home with a three-year fixed-rate mortgage at 1.89pc, which expires next year. His monthly payments are currently £745. He has two lodgers who moved in in 2021, bringing in a total of £1,400 per month in rent. This is in addition to his annual £73,000 salary.

His combined income is just under £100,000. If he is promoted to a higher salary, he will start losing his personal allowance. He wants to know if he should wait until he is on a higher salary before he starts increasing his pension contributions, as he will face a higher tax burden then.

He said: “I have £40,000 a year that I could put into a pension. I have no dependents and I don’t have a very expensive lifestyle. I could save that much, but I don’t know if I should.”

Mr Delgado added that he would be interested in looking at alternative property investments. He has £164,000 left to pay off on his mortgage.

Ian Cook, chartered financial planner at Quilter

There are a variety of ways to achieve Mr Delgado’s goal of retiring at age 57. Rather than focus on growing his retirement assets to £1m, I would like to focus on his desired income in retirement and later life. We will assume that he will qualify for the full state pension.

He wants an income of between £30,000 and £60,000 in retirement which is a fairly wide range. I would certainly advise taking advantage of current tax efficient savings schemes such as pensions and his existing Lifetime Isa.

Even if large pension payments draw him into basic-rate tax, he will be saving 12pc on his National Insurance contributions, making the total relief 32pc. The Lifetime Isa will receive a 25pc bonus each year until age 50 when contributions cease.

Mr Delgado indicated that he has significant capacity for saving up to the current pensions annual allowance of £40,000, in addition to saving into his Lifetime Isa. Using a growth rate of 5pc on his investment returns and allowing for inflation at an average of 2.5pc, he would have a pot valued at just over £1.1m in today’s terms, which would easily allow him to draw a range of incomes in retirement.

Under current legislation the pensions lifetime allowance is set at £1,073,100 and the Lifetime Isa sits outside this, which means that it can be drawn tax free in addition to pension income.

Using the investment and saving assumptions, he could draw a post-tax income of around £52,000 from age 57 which would comfortably last until age 90, beyond his current expected life expectancy of 85.

I would recommend he reduce the number of pension pots he has. Ideally he would have a pension with his current employer plus possibly one other. He currently has a range of investment funds without a clear direction or strategy and this concerns me.

Combining his pension pots will, in the long term, reduce administration and enable him to plan his strategy and performance more easily.

Having the money in the pot early is always beneficial to allow Mr Delgado to “get rich slowly” using the power of compound growth. Potential issues to be aware of may include legislation or lifestyle changes with his current lodgers, and also his family situation may change, which is why I would always recommend saving as hard as possible in these early years. It’s better to accumulate early, then have the flexibility to pick a retirement date before age 57, or reign in contributions if needed.

Doug Brodie, CEO and certified financial planner at Chancery Lane

Paying off the mortgage only saves Mr Delgado the cost of interest and that is underwritten by his lodgers, so it is not currently a priority. There is no point trying to guess future interest rates – if he feels cautious, then simply lock in the rate for longer.

Lifetime Isas can be paid into till age 50 and have effective tax relief at 25pc, limited to £4,000 per year, and can be held alongside an ordinary Isa and are not part of the lifetime allowance. Given the me allowance cap has swung between £1.8m and £1m in the last ten years, Mr Delgado needs to be pragmatic and wait to find out what it will be in the future.

Planning for pension income in 25 years’ time is a simple function of his annual income, his premiums, his investment returns and number of years to compound those returns. Historical statistics are not guaranteed but are more accurate than crystal balls, so I would assume 7pc salary growth, 7pc net investment return and 25 years term.

The good news is that I expect maintaining his current pensions should produce £1.25m at age 57 and a £60,000 pension is a manageable 4.8pc rate of drawdown.

The bad news is that when he is 57 his salary could be around £400,000 so that £60,000 will be just 15pc of his prior salary – he may need a bigger pension to meet his lifestyle at the time.

His current projected pot value is £1.25m. If he delays retirement by one year to age 58, pension pot, it should hit £1.33m. If he still retires at 57 but increases his current contributions from 9pc to 10pc, my forecasts suggest that his pension could increase to £1.45m.

Mr Delgado absolutely needs to consolidate all his pension pots, chiefly to have one single, rational investment strategy; the fund allocations in some of his workplace schemes are – to be blunt – atrocious. He needs to think of pension investing as “buying pound notes”, so for £1 of income at age 57, what is the cost today?

Just two shares in the F&C investment trust (at a price of £9.63 each), are needed to pay Mr Delgado a dividend of £1 when he is 57, if the current dividend growth rate is maintained. This is never guaranteed, but this trust has not missed a payment in 154 years.

