With Money, What You Do Matters More Than What You Know

Taylor Schulte, CFP, Founder and CEO
·7 min read

As a financial planner and retirement podcast host, I regularly engage with a lot of money experts. I’ve interviewed hedge fund managers, award-winning financial authors and CEOs of giant investment firms, and have gained incredible insights from those conversations.

But a recent interview on the Stay Wealthy Retirement Show taught me that all the financial education in the world doesn’t matter if your actions don’t align. The conversation I’m referencing is with Morgan Housel, partner at the Collaborative Fund and a winner of a New York Times Sidney Award.

Housel recently came out with a new book, The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness, which aims to explain why how we act matters more than what we know. Listening to his words, I came to the realization that what he says about the psychology of money is absolutely true, but the same philosophy also applies to other aspects of our lives, like our health and our habits.

The Psychology of Money

There are people out there in the world who have no financial training, no financial education and no experience with money, says Housel, yet they manage to do quite well. Many, in fact, manage to morph into the “millionaire next door” type many of us strive to become. They live below their means, save and invest money like it’s their job, and build real wealth that lasts a lifetime without a lot of fanfare or ups and downs.

But Housel says the opposite is also true. There are Harvard MBAs and partners at Goldman Sachs who fail during the best financial markets and go bankrupt all the time.

Why is that?

Housel insists that this is where the psychology of money comes into play.

“What matters with finances and investing is how you behave,” he says. “It’s not what you know.”

For example, can you control your relationship with greed and fear? If not, then it doesn’t really matter how many hours you spent studying finance at Yale.

Without a handle on your emotions, you might be the type of person who sells all their investments on March 16, 2020, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a record 2,997 points.

Can you plan for the long-term and stay the course? If not, then you could have made any number of tragic mistakes in a year like 2020, and you may have no idea what steps to take next.

In the meantime, a long-term disciplined investor who has a handle on their emotions (and a long-term investing plan) may have done nothing during the beginning of the stock market tumble in March of this year. Some with the most discipline may have even invested more during the market’s darkest days.

“These things cannot be taught in an academic setting,” says Housel. This is the “soft behavioral side of investing” that has little to do with numbers or math and much more to do with someone’s temperament and ability to just stay the course.

You can be the best stock picker in the world, says Housel. “But if you lose your head, none of it matters.”

Why Having a Plan Matters More Than Ever

This lesson may be even more crucial right now, considering the uncertainty the pandemic has created. When this subject comes up, I find that so many knowledgeable and informed investors are rightfully perplexed by how the stock market has behaved.

Housel admits there is no other similar period in our history where the stock market has rebounded so quickly in the midst of an economic disaster. After all, during some of the worst of the Great Depression from 1929 to 1932, the Dow Jones fell by 89%.

But we are not living in the 1920s, and the world is dramatically different than it was 100 years ago. Housel points out that a handful of huge tech companies make up a disproportionate share of the S&P 500, and many of them were unknowingly set up to thrive in a pandemic.

And, he’s right. As of right now, some of the biggest players in the S&P 500 include the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet Class C (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

This is where you have to realize that “the stock market is not the economy,” says Housel. The growth of technology has made the disconnect between small business and major tech companies wider than ever. So yes, thousands of restaurants may have been closed or operating at limited capacity for months. And some industries, such as travel, have been hit harder than most.

“But in July of last year, Amazon.com shipped 490 million packages in the United States,” he says.

Back in March when everything began falling apart, Housel says nearly everyone was in absolute shock. But now it’s almost as if someone snapped their fingers and we’re nearly back to all-time highs.

This is why you must have a financial plan you can stick to. What’s going on right now may have been impossible to predict, but those who had a plan to follow are doing well.

Housel says it’s impossible to not be emotional about your kids or your money, and being in touch with your emotions is OK. But your financial plan, and your ability to follow it, are what will keep you on track while helping you avoid emotional investing decisions based on fear or greed.

The Difference Between Getting Wealthy and Staying Wealthy

Housel also points out that there’s a difference between knowing how to get wealthy and knowing how to stay that way.

The author loves to tell the story of Jesse Livermore, who is known as the greatest short-term investor of all time. Livermore made a name for himself as one of the most successful stock traders of the 1910s and 1920s, and up until shortly after the Great Depression began in 1929.

When the worst day of the Great Depression hit, Livermore revealed he had shorted the stock market and made the equivalent today of $3 billion in a single day.

Unfortunately, Livermore didn’t know how to set boundaries or plan for the worst of times. He kept investing more and taking on more risk, and he eventually went broke and committed suicide.

Livermore’s story is tragic, but Housel says it goes to show that getting rich and staying rich are two entirely different skill sets. He knew how to pick stocks and anticipate big market swings, but Livermore had no idea how to hold on to what he had earned.

According to Housel, people who want to build long-term wealth need to learn how to nurture those skills separately. Getting rich requires some optimism and some skill, he says, but staying rich requires pessimism.

And that’s why you need to “save like a pessimist and invest like an optimist,” says Housel.

Ultimately, that’s why Housel himself sometimes goes against the grain when it comes to traditional financial advice. The award-winning financial writer paid off his mortgage recently even though it made no mathematical sense.

You can get a 30-year home loan with a fixed rate of 2.9% right now, and Housel says he feels confident the stock market will return a lot more than that.

But he says he’s not just trying to score the best investment returns. “I’m also trying to sleep well at night.”

In the crazy economy we’re in right now, most would agree that freedom and security are worth their weight in gold.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Report finds obesity major factor in COVID-19 deaths

    The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, a worldwide study found on Thursday (March 4).With coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.Olivia Barata Cavalcanti is a doctor and director of science and programs at the World Obesity Federation.''So this is not exactly surprising. The surprising part is that governments haven't really acted on obesity until now. So now we have this perfect storm of an obesity pandemic and COVID-19 pandemic."The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity.Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.The report found that in the U.S. and Britain, for example, both COVID-19 death rates and obesity levels were among the highest.John Wilding is a professor of medicine at Britain's University of Liverpool and president of the World Obesity Federation."I think it's really important that countries around the world work together to put into place systematic approaches to both prevent and treat obesity. This means making changes to food systems, transport systems and providing good healthcare options for people living with obesity so that they can access effective interventions."Wilding says obesity should be recognized as a key COVID-19 health risk and taken into account in vaccination plans.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A teenage girl wearing 'Everything will be OK' T-shirt was shot in the head on Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests yet

    Nineteen-year-old Kyal Sin had proudly cast her first vote last year in the very elections Myanmar's military has tried to annul with its ongoing coup.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate extends $300 weekly unemployment benefit in Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.

  • Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating Prison

    Criminal ComplaintA Trump appointee, who was still employed at the State Department when he allegedly bashed police at the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield and egged on a crowd of insurrectionists, has been arrested for his role on Jan. 6.Federico Klein, a 42-year-old State Department staff assistant with top security clearance, is facing a slew of charges, including unlawful entry and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The New York Times. Prosecutors allege Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, “physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line” before assaulting one officer with a riot shield—and using that stolen police equipment to wedge open a door into the Capitol to allow insurrectionists inside. “We need fresh people, need fresh people!” Klein, who is wearing a red MAGA hat, is heard yelling in a YouTube video as people stormed the building and police strained to hold back the crowd. Criminal Complaint During his initial court appearance on Friday, Klein’s appetite for chaos had subsided. After Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui read Klein his charges, Klein made it known he wasn’t happy about the conditions in a D.C. jail. “I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep... I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honor. It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere,” Klein said, according to The Washington Post.Prosecutors argued on Friday that Klein should be detained pending trial because he assaulted an officer. A federal defender, however, insisted that Klein’s charges don’t amount to a crime of violence and he should be released under appropriate conditions. Criminal Complaint Klein’s arrest on Thursday night in Virginia, first reported by Politico, marked the first time a member of the Trump administration has faced charges in connection with the deadly siege. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot that followed a speech by Trump in which he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election.According to the complaint, Klein was identified by people who saw the FBI social-media campaign with photos of rioters at the Capitol. The FBI also noted that he still had top-secret clearance for his work in the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs until his resignation on Jan. 19.Another tipster flagged Klein's Facebook account to the feds, which was under the name “Freddie Klein,” according to court documents. On Klein’s Facebook page, he is seen in photos among a group covered in MAGA gear—and in another enjoying several Miller High Lifes.According to a ProPublica database of Trump appointees, Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs after joining the State Department on Jan. 22, 2017, where he was paid $66,510.‘It’s Not Fair!’: Rioter Who Posed in Pelosi’s Office Loses It in CourtA LinkedIn profile identified as Klein’s also states he has been politically active in the Republican Party since at least 2008, when he began volunteering for campaigns. Klein worked for the Trump campaign just prior to going to work for the State Department. Klein’s mother, Cecilia Klein, told Politico that her son had admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6—but told her that he was only “on the Mall. That’s what he told me.”“Fred’s politics burn a little hot... but I’ve never known him to violate the law.… While I believe, as he said, he was on the Mall that day, I don’t have any evidence, nor will I ever ask him, unless he tells me, where he was after he was on the Mall,” she added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said, “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said, “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied, “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself... To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media counterattack against Buckingham Palace today, calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip, Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.