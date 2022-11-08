Money missing from account and other reports
Nov. 8—Deputies received a report at 10:41 a.m. Friday of money that was missing from a bank account at 119 Fourth Place SW in Geneva.
1 arrested on violation
Deputies arrested Nathaniel Allen Book, 20, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.
3 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Terrence Dion White, 40, on an arrest warrant at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in Petrans.
Adrial Benjiman Mendez, 30, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 8:41 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 32, on local warrants at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at 307 Winter Ave.
Juveniles cited for assault, disorderly conduct
Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11:50 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct at 2 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.
Items reported stolen
Police received a report at 12:32 p.m. Friday of a theft of items from a residence at 515 Triangle Drive.
A wallet was reported stolen at 7:06 p.m. Friday at 2308 Hendrickson Road.
A male reportedly stole items at 5:48 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.
1 injured in crash
Police received a report at 12:51 p.m. Saturday of a rollover injury crash at the intersection of West Front Street and South Madison Avenue. The driver, Lorenzo Molinerez-Quiroz, 37, was taken to the hospital. He was also cited for no driver's license and careless driving.
Dog bite reported
Police received a report at 12:54 p.m. Saturday of a dog bite at 417 E. Fourth St. The dog had previously been deemed dangerous.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 1:49 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud at 712 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested David Coronel Zaragoza, 24, for domestic assault at 8:33 p.m. Sunday at 400 N. Highway 13.