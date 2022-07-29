Money missing from Elks Lodge

Jul. 29—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating an allegation that more than $35,000 has gone missing from Elks Lodge No. 208, according to Sheriff William Niemi.

The missing money is from gambling machine profits, according to the sheriff's report.

In a July 26, 2022 letter addressed to all Elks members, Exalted Ruler Bill Rogers, said, "I want to let you all know that we are in good financial shape and the lodge is not going to close. We have money missing from our gambling account that happened over a long period of time. We have taken steps to correct this problem and it's being investigated."

An audit of last year's gambling machines revealed the discrepancy, according to a sheriff's report.

An Elks officer told investigators $35,400 was missing from the gambling machine profits from the time period of October 2020 to December 2021.

The officer who talked to police has been in charge of the Elks' gambling profits for only the past three months, according to reports.

Niemi said Thursday that his investigators are still gathering information.

The Elks Lodge No. 208 boasts more than 800 members and operates out of a large lakefront building at 3115 Lake Road West.

The building houses a kitchen, restaurant, bar and club room. Members also enjoy an outdoor dining area and a private beach, weather permitting.