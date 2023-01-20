Money, murder, mystery: Alex Murdaugh's trial unfolds for former South Carolina attorney
Alex Murdaugh, a member of a well-known legal family in South Carolina, was indicted on murder charges following multiple investigations and civil lawsuits.
As the days tick by to the trial of Alex Murdaugh here is what we know, and don't know, about the case.
Forensic expert describes Paul Murdaugh's horrific wounds after his father, Alex Murdaugh, allegedly shot him to death in South Carolina, according to a new court filing.
The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is set to begin Jan. 23 in Colleton County court in Walterboro. What to know about the opening of the trial.
Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of the disbarred South Carolina attorney who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Prosecutors allege he did so to hide his stealing of millions of dollars from clients.
