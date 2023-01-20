Money, murder, mystery: Alex Murdaugh's trial unfolds for former South Carolina attorney

Reuters Videos

STORY: The bodies released included that of the pilot of the plane Kamal K.C., whose family performed last rites outside the Maharajgunj Medical Campus, where the autopsies were being conducted. Officials in Nepal said on Wednesday (January 18) there was no chance of finding any survivors of the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, but workers will continue to search for the remains of the last missing passenger. The bodies of 71 of the 72 people who were on the aircraft had been found. The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop crashed near the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday (January 15) morning just before it was due to land.