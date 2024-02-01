Money for Ohio redistricting ballot issue mostly coming from liberal donors

Sep 13, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine greets fellow members of the Ohio Republican Party before a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

A group trying to replace politicians with citizen mapmakers touts itself as a bipartisan solution. But most of its initial donors are liberal or left-leaning groups.

Citizens Not Politicians has proposed replacing Ohio's current method of drawing statehouse and congressional districts with a 15-member citizen commission and stricter anti-gerrymandering rules. The group, which is aiming to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, contends that Ohio's current system unfairly favors Republican politicians who hold the mapmaking pen.

Citizens Not Politicians raised $3.15 million toward its initial effort to make the ballot, according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday. Most of that money came from six liberal or left-leaning groups. Some backed Ohio's recent campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Those donations include:

For Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, the funding is more evidence that the proposed measure is far from bipartisan. "This is clearly an attempt by far-left groups, folks from outside the United States, to make sure they get people who they want elected. It's gerrymandering at its finest," he said.

GOP Sens. Theresa Gavarone, of Bowling Green, and Rob McColley, of Hudson, recently introduced Senate Bill 215 to outlaw accepting campaign donations from non-U.S. citizens. The bill is aimed at Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, whose groups donated $208 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund since 2016, the Associated Press reported.

How bipartisan is the anti-gerrymandering effort?

Anti-gerrymandering proposals that voters passed overwhelmingly in 2015 and 2018 had the backing of both major political parties. Those rules played out in 2022 when a divided state Supreme Court repeatedly rejected the maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders that unfairly benefitted Republicans. So Citizens Not Politicians proposed an alternative.

The Ohio Democratic Party recently endorsed the new citizen redistricting proposal. But the Ohio Republican Party is unlikely to follow suit.

“The idea of a ‘nonpartisan, independent’ commission is a myth driven by national Democratic activist lawyers like Eric Holder and Marc Elias to support their Democrat power grab," Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou said. "I strongly reject their plan to remove voters from the process of drawing maps.”

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, has become a leading voice for letting citizens draw the maps, not politicians like Huffman. And the campaign says it's just getting started on fundraising from a variety of sources.

"Our leadership includes Republicans, Democrats and independents," Citizens Not Politicians spokesman Chris Davey said. "As our coalition continues to expand we expect support to come from all quarters for one simple reason: People of all political persuasions hate gerrymandering because it is fundamentally unfair and it only helps elite political insiders maintain power at the expense of the interests of everyday citizens."

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Liberal donors fuel effort to ax politicians from mapmaking