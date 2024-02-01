'The money is out there': Panama City Beach pursues federal aid and appropriations

PANAMA CITY BEACH — For Mayor Mark Sheldon, it's important for the city to capitalize on as many grants and federal funding opportunities as possible.

In a Panama City Beach City Council meeting last week, he and other officials outlined six federal legislative and executive branch priorities for the city this fiscal year. These are projects that leaders plan to work to secure federal aid or appropriations to help fund.

"I've been in Tallahassee the last two days, and I'll be back next week to continue to fight to make sure Panama City Beach is getting every bit it can," Sheldon said Wednesday. "We want to make sure that whatever we're doing, it's very transparent, and everybody gets to see exactly what we're fighting for."

According to the meeting's agenda, the six priorities are:

Pursue federal aid or appropriations to supplement funding for critical infrastructure projects for which historic inflation has created budgetary shortfalls, including the city's outfall project.

Pursue federal aid or appropriations for improvements to the city's water and wastewater systems, including funding for upgraded wastewater treatment facilities, septic-to-sewer conversions and water redundancy improvements.

Pursue federal aid or appropriations for improvements to the city's transportation system, including enhancements to pedestrians and multi-modal transportation, and other projects to reduce traffic congestion.

Pursue federal aid or appropriations for improvements to the city's stormwater system, including flood mitigation.

Pursue federal aid or appropriations to help increase the response times of the city's fire and police departments, including the development of new stations and a police canine facility.

Identify and pursue additional opportunities for federal aid or appropriations that will improve the city's ability to meet other priorities listed in the city's strategic plan.

Peak season: Panama City Beach gearing up for spring break crowds following wave of drownings in 2023

Of these projects, Sheldon said, upgrading wastewater treatment facilities to help get residents off septic systems, along with providing more public safety amenities, were among the most important for the city.

"I think the best thing we've done is continue to go and get these dollars," he said. "The money is out there. It's just a matter of going to get it, and we've been working really hard to do that."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: If PCB officials can get the funding, here's how they would spend it