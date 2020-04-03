My Money: 'People have started leaving their houses again'

Jen Smith lives in Shenzhen, where it's compulsory to wear a mask outside at all times

My Money is a series looking at how people spend their money - and the sometimes tough decisions they have to make. Here, Jen Smith, a children's TV presenter from Shenzhen in southern China, takes us through a week in her life, as the country slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Over to Jen…

Monday More

Since being in lockdown I've been bingeing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It starts with one episode after dinner, blink, and suddenly it's 3am. YouTube, Facebook, Google and Instagram are all banned here, so you'd think I'd be a binge-free socialite after a year and a half living in China. Well, those sites are banned unless you have a VPN - I pay $120 (£97) a year for mine, so Sunday was a late night, with a lie-in until 10.30 this morning.

I go for a run - mask and all, as it's currently illegal to be outside without one. I make my coffee (bought in the UK), fruit smoothie (about 20 yuan, $2.82, £2.27) and cereal (80 yuan a packet) before cycling to work.

Today is a bit of a crazy day in the studio. I work as a children's TV presenter. My company has profited from the lockdown as more children are watching the shows non-stop - meaning a rapid turnaround for us.

We shoot two shows from 2-6pm then "break" for a meeting. We discuss tomorrow's shoot while I eat dinner - homemade aubergine curry. It is normal for the Chinese to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at work. Normally the company gives all staff 25 yuan through a food-ordering app, and the whole company would eat together. However, because of the current social distancing, that social time is in the far distant past!

I make it home for 8pm, order some deep-fried cauliflower as a snack (45 yuan) and start the inevitable Kardashian binge.

Total spend: 65 yuan ($9.10, £7.37)

Tuesday More

Workers often have a midday nap in the office More

It's a much earlier start (7.30am), but the same morning routine. On my cycle to work I notice that the traffic is almost back to normal - Shenzhen is inhabited by well over 12 million people, so as you can imagine rush hour is intense. This doesn't change the fact that everywhere you go you have to scan a QR code - leaving my apartment, using the walkway by the river, and getting into the building I work in.

After a morning of shooting I eat homemade potato curry and settle down for a nap. Naptime is such a commonality in China that people store camp beds at the office. I order a coffee and banana chips (20 yuan) for a pick-me-up before the afternoon's shooting.

It's St Paddy's Day so I head to the local pubs area, catch dinner at a French restaurant (222 yuan), then a few drinks (25 yuan - mainly bought by men at the bar for us) before a very tipsy cycle home.

Total spend: 242 yuan ($34, £25)

A disposable cover reduces the risk of transmitting the virus by touching lift buttons More

Wednesday More