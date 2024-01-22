Money raised at SWFL Wine & Food Fest for new pediatric outpatient surgery center

The SWFL ChildrenÕs Charities Board of Trustees celebrate during the SWFL Wine & Food Fest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. The auction raised over $2 million.

Wine flowed and money was raised for charities Saturday during the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest.

The annual event, presented by SWFL Children’s Charities Inc., was held at Suncoast Arena at the Florida SouthWestern State College to raise money to support the region’s developing pediatric healthcare system.

During the Grand Tasting, award-winning chefs and vintners joined to feature culinary creations and exquisite wines. The always cheerful live auction followed, where guests bid on 25 auction lots featuring an array of quaint vineyard experiences, extravagant travel packages, exclusive concerts and more.

The event’s theme was “Peace, Love & Wine.” Money raised will help SWFL Children’s Charities' primary objective to fund a new pediatric outpatient surgery center at Health Park and the SWFL Children’s Charities Simulation Lab & nursing program at Florida SouthWestern State College.

