Money raised at SWFL Wine & Food Fest for new pediatric outpatient surgery center
Dave Osborn, Fort Myers News-Press
·1 min read
Wine flowed and money was raised for charities Saturday during the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest.
The annual event, presented by SWFL Children’s Charities Inc., was held at Suncoast Arena at the Florida SouthWestern State College to raise money to support the region’s developing pediatric healthcare system.
During the Grand Tasting, award-winning chefs and vintners joined to feature culinary creations and exquisite wines. The always cheerful live auction followed, where guests bid on 25 auction lots featuring an array of quaint vineyard experiences, extravagant travel packages, exclusive concerts and more.
The event’s theme was “Peace, Love & Wine.” Money raised will help SWFL Children’s Charities' primary objective to fund a new pediatric outpatient surgery center at Health Park and the SWFL Children’s Charities Simulation Lab & nursing program at Florida SouthWestern State College.
The biggest news stories this morning:
NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter,
That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
Chronosphere, a startup that offers a cloud native observability platform, today announced that it has acquired Calyptia. While the company itself may not be a household name, Calyptia was founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, which includes the popular open-source observability projects like data collector Fluentd and metrics processor and forwarder Fluent Bit, both of which are part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's set of graduated projects. Like similar startups, Calyptia aimed to turn these projects into paid SaaS products.
Singapore-based Terraform Labs (TFL), the company behind digital assets TerraUSD (UST) and Luna, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware following the collapse of its cryptocurrencies in 2022. Terraform Labs, which confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, said the filing is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and U.S. litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.” The outfit also said it would “meet all financial obligations to employees and vendors during the Chapter 11 case” without requiring additional financing.
Shamba Pride has since 2016 worked to enhance last-mile distribution for farm inputs and tackle price exploitation and quality issues for farmers through its merchant network dubbed digishops. The agtech has, so far, built a network of 2,700 merchants (agro-dealers) extending across 24 counties in Kenya, which represents just over half of the country. Its Kenya growth, which also includes the expansion of its franchise network, will be fueled by a $3.7 million debt-equity pre-series A funding the company has secured from the EU agriculture financing initiative EDFI AgriFI and Seedstars Africa Ventures (SAV).
OpenAI suspended Delphi, a startup contracted to create a chatbot for the super PAC We Deserve Better in support of Democratic candidate Dean Phillips, The Washington Post reported. The political bot goes against OpenAI's usage policies for ChatGPT.
NASA said in an update shared on X that it has regained contact with the Ingenuity helicopter. The Perseverance rover, which relays communications between Earth and Ingenuity, picked up on its signal Saturday night after extensive searching.