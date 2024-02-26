The money saved from HS2 must not be wasted

Until 2008 there had only ever been two Cabinet meetings held outside of 10 Downing Street in modern times, both to deal with a major crisis. Since Gordon Brown instigated the idea of away-day meetings there have been 20, with Rishi Sunak chairing another today in the North.

It is debatable whether these have the desired intent, which is presumably to persuade people in the area in which they are held that the Government is thinking about them.

This particular Cabinet is to coincide with a major announcement about how the money saved from scrapping the northern arm of HS2 is to be spent. Some may have imagined when the Manchester leg of the railway was abandoned at the Tory conference held in the city last autumn that the purpose was to save money from scaling back a project whose finances are out of control.

However, Rishi Sunak is expected to set out an array of programmes, projects and transport schemes that can now be paid for with the HS2 bonanza. With the Tories in danger of losing the “red wall” seats won in 2019, the strategy seems to be to match Labour’s predilection for more public spending in a bid to hold on to some of them.

Mr Sunak promised to re-allocate every penny of the £36bn allegedly saved from axing the northern leg of HS2 and infrastructure investment is important to attracting businesses to the region.

But where the money goes will be up to local authorities, who say they are best placed to make decisions on behalf of their residents but whose control of finances may not inspire confidence, as the experience of Birmingham shows. A close eye will need to be kept on the funding to ensure it really is transformational and not wasted money.

