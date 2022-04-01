On The Money — US adds 431K jobs in March

Getty images

Today’s Big Deal: The U.S. economy keeps adding jobs at a stellar pace amid high inflation and reverberations from the war in Ukraine. We’ll also look at a historic win for unionizing workers and the House greenlighting legal cannabis.

But first, find out why Republican senators aren’t thrilled with the agenda put forward by their colleague in charge of winning back the upper chamber.

Economy adds 431K jobs, unemployment at 3.6%

The U.S. added 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in March, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

Job growth fell slightly short of expectations, as consensus estimates from economists projected a gain of roughly 490,000 jobs in March and a decline in the jobless rate to 3.7 percent.

But resilient consumer spending and historically strong demand for workers helped power the U.S. economy to another steady job gain.

The Labor Department also revised the January and February job gains up by a combined 95,000, bringing the total of jobs added by the U.S. economy in 2022 to 1,685,000 million.

“The March jobs report is another strong report,” said Gordon Gray, director of fiscal policy at the American Action Forum, a right-leaning think tank. “Paired with another significant decline in the unemployment rate, as well as an uptick in the labor force, the labor market in March was undeniably strong.”

The breakdown:

More Americans who left the workforce during the pandemic appeared to be returning to the job hunt in March, a promising sign as businesses struggle to fill a record number of openings. The proportion of working-age adults in the labor force, known as the employment to population ratio, rose to 60.1 percent.

Wage growth also accelerated in March, with average hourly earnings rising 5.6 percent over the past 12 months, up from 5.1 percent in February.

One big takeaway: The strong March job haul is the latest in a string of stellar employment reports. The U.S. has gained an average of 562,000 jobs each month in 2022 — the same rate as in 2021, when the country added a record-breaking 6.8 million jobs. But the road ahead is bumpy. Sylvan tells us why here.





HISTORIC VOTE

Staten Island Amazon union clinches historic win

Workers at one of Amazon’s New York City facilities have voted to be represented by a union, a historic first at the nation’s second largest private employer.

After the two-day ballot count, workers at the Staten Island warehouse known as JFK8 voted by a 2,654-2,131 margin to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union, an independent organization led by current and former workers. The amount of challenged ballots, 66, is not enough to sway the result.

The union can now move toward collectively bargaining for a contract for the first time at an American Amazon facility.

The genesis of the unionization campaign came at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when several employees at the warehouse walked off the job to protest Amazon’s safety measures.

Ballots from an election at a second Amazon facility, in Bessemer, Ala, are still being counted, with a majority of workers voting against unionization as of Thursday.

Amazon invested significant resources into defeating the union elections, plastering the inside of both facilities with “vote no” posters and hiring high-priced consulting firms to win over individual employees.

Amazon held mandatory forums with workers, dubbed captive audience meetings by some, led by management-level employees daily in the run up to the elections at both sites. Labor unions and Democratic lawmakers have called for investigations into the company’s labor practices.

The Hill’s Chris Mills Rodrigo has more here.





WEED THE PEOPLE

House approves bill legalizing marijuana

The House passed legislation on Friday to legalize marijuana nationwide and eliminate the longstanding criminal penalties for anyone who distributes or possesses it.

Lawmakers passed the bill largely along party lines, 220-204, with three Republicans joining all but two Democrats in support.

The bill would clear marijuana-related convictions from people’s records and formally remove it from the federal list of controlled substances along with imposing a federal tax on marijuana sales to fund programs aimed at helping communities harmed by the so-called war on drugs.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is working with fellow Democrats to introduce a marijuana legalization bill as soon as this spring. But it’s not clear a bill to broadly legalize marijuana could clear the necessary 60 votes to advance in the Senate.

The Hill’s Christina Marcos has more here.



GUNS BLAZING

Gun industry points to rapid growth

The gun industry has rapidly ballooned in the past 14 years, creating thousands of jobs and generating billions in revenue, according to a new industry analysis.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports in its latest annual update on the status of the industry that it generated more than $70.5 billion in the past year — compared to $19.1 billion in 2008.

The NSSF reports a jump in job growth from 166,200 in 2008 to 375,000 employees last year across the industry.

According to the industry analysis, Texas led the way in 2021 with the reported creation of 31,632 jobs across gun companies, suppliers and other related businesses. California, normally viewed as a left-leaning state that has portrayed its state as tough on guns, followed closely with 29,082 jobs.

Check out more here from The Hill’s Elizabeth Crisp.



Good to know

The Transportation Department on Friday announced that it boosted car efficiency standards that had been cut by the Trump administration.

The department finalized standards that would require automakers to produce fleets of cars and light trucks averaging 49 miles per gallon in model year 2026.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

The U.S. imposed sanctions on five North Korean entities Friday after Pyongyang fired off a series of ballistic missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are probing Amazon’s labor practices, particularly during “severe weather events” such as the tornado in Illinois last December that led to a fatal building collapse at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended its tiered warning system for COVID-19 on cruise ships.



ON TAP NEXT WEEK

Tuesday

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on legislation to crack down on insider trading at 10 a.m.

The Senate Commerce Committee holds a hearing on oil and gas prices at 10 a.m.

The House Education and Labor Committee holds a markup of pending legislation at 10 a.m.

The Senate Budget Committee holds a hearing on inflation at 11 a.m.

A House Financial Services subcommittee holds a hearing on reparations at 2 p.m.

Wednesday

The Senate Banking Committee holds a confirmation hearing on the nominations of Ventris Gibson to be director of the U.S. Mint and Paul Rosen to be assistant Treasury secretary at 10 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m.

The House Ways and Means Committee holds a hearing “Overcoming Racism to Advance Economic Opportunity” at 10 a.m.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) holds a meeting of its consumer advisory board at 1 p.m.

Thursday

The House Administration Committee holds a hearing on congressional stock trading reforms at 9 a.m.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testifies before the Senate Finance Committee at 10 a.m.



