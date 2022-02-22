On The Money — Wall Street braces for Russia-Ukraine fallout





Today's Big Deal: Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed in response are rippling through markets. We'll also look at soaring home prices, moves to shore up the mineral supply chain and a burst of green jobs.

Russian invasion, US sanctions roil markets

The Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine shook financial markets Tuesday as President Biden and Western allies announced severe penalties on Russia's economy and key oligarchs.

Stocks fell and energy prices rose as Wall Street braced for the economic fallout of war in Eastern Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 482 points Tuesday, ending the day down 1.4 percent after falling as much as 700 points earlier. The Nasdaq composite closed down 1.2 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1 percent on the day.

While stocks pared back some of their losses before the market closed Tuesday, oil and natural gas prices did not fare as well for consumers. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for March delivery hit $92 on Tuesday, rising roughly 1.2 percent after falling earlier in the week.

The background: Stocks began selling off Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine.

Putin on Monday recognized the so-called Donetsk People's Republican and Luhansk People's Republics - two areas of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists - as independent, which U.S. officials deemed a pretext for a full-scale invasion of the country.

The sanctions: Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. would penalize the Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB) - two state-owned banks that fund Russian economic development projects and defense, respectively. The sanctions apply to 42 of their subsidiaries.

Biden is also targeting three Russian oligarchs with close ties to Putin and imposing a total ban on the purchase and sale of Russian sovereign debt in the U.S. financial system.

Sylvan has more here.

HOME A LOAN

Home prices rose nearly 19 percent in 2021

Home prices soared almost 19 percent higher in 2021 as a severe lack of supply and low borrowing costs poured fuel on housing costs, according to data released Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller housing price index, a closely watched gauge of home prices, rose 18.8 percent annually in December 2021, tracking the highest calendar-year increase in 34 years.

The index rose 1.3 percent in December after seasonal adjustments, with prices rising in all 20 metro areas covered by S&P.

"Home price growth showed no signs of easing in December. Scarce inventory, which was at a record low in December, will prevent a sharp deceleration in home price inflation despite eroding affordability," wrote Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, in a Tuesday analysis.

Home prices have risen rapidly since spring 2020, when pandemic-driven stimulus, lockdowns and interest rate cuts spurred a sharp increase in home sales.

The intense demand drove prices higher as buyers competed for a limited supply of houses and builders were unable to keep up amid pandemic restrictions.

Sylvan has more here.

MINERAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Biden says mineral supply chain actions will help end foreign reliance

President Biden on Tuesday said that actions his administration will take to bolster the critical mineral supply chain will end the reliance on China for such materials.

"China controls most of the global market in these minerals and the fact that we can't build a future that's made in America if we ourselves are dependent on China for the materials that power the products of today and tomorrow," Biden said in a virtual meeting on the administration's announcement.

Targeted minerals - including lithium, graphite, and rare earth materials-power phones, computers, household appliances, electric vehicles, and wind turbines, among other technologies.

Biden said the US imports close to 100 percent of these minerals from other countries, including China, Australia and Chile, he expects demand for these minerals to increase by up to 600 percent over the next several decades.

The White House announced that MP Materials will invest $700 million in the magnet supply chain, creating 350 jobs by 2024 and that the company will be given an additional $35 million from the federal government for a magnet supply chain and the processing of rare earth elements.

The Hill's Alex Gangitano has more on this here.

GREEN LIGHT

LinkedIn says green jobs soaring beyond available labor force

The rise in demand for green jobs is dramatically outpacing that of the oil and gas sector - and the talent needed to supply it, according to a recent report from LinkedIn.

"At this pace, we are predicting that the renewables & environment sector will outnumber oil & gas in total jobs on our platform by 2023," the report by the Microsoft-owned company found.

The ​​number of jobs in renewables and the environment in the U.S has increased by 237 percent over the last five years, the report found - compared to a 19 percent rise in oil and gas jobs.

There has been a steady, significant uptick in demand for job postings requiring "green skills," such as "pollution prevention," "ecosystem management" and "environmental policy," with sustainable fashion being the fastest-growing sector globally. But the data also reveal a glaring gap: Green jobs only made up 10 percent of hiring in 2021, compared to 50 percent for non-green jobs.

Check out more here from The Hill's Saul Elbein.

Good to Know

From identity theft to imposter scams, a record amount of fraud reports were filed by American consumers in 2021, resulting in $5.9 billion lost to fraud.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published new data on Tuesday and announced that the agency received fraud reports from more than 2.8 million consumers last year, with the most commonly reported category being imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams.

Here's what else we have our eye on:

A truck convoy organizer says that his group has plans to shut down the Capital Beltway in the D.C. region this week.

A Qatari energy official warned on Tuesday that neither his country or any other single country has the capacity to replace Russia's gas supplies to Europe with liquified natural gas (LNG) if those exports are cut off due to Russia's actions against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday moved to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops to the areas.

Meta's short-form video feature on Facebook and Instagram will be available globally, the social media company said Tuesday.

That's it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill's Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We'll see you Tuesday.