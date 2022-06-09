It’s about the money: Why LIV Golfers should just be honest
Mackenzie Salmon and Charles Curtis discuss the massive shake up in the golf world and why the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson should just be honest why they joined LIV Golf.
Mackenzie Salmon and Charles Curtis discuss the massive shake up in the golf world and why the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson should just be honest why they joined LIV Golf.
The future of streaming at the Walt Disney Company faces a potential inflection point this weekend — and it all comes down to professional cricket in India. On June 12, Disney will compete in a heated bidding war to retain the rights to stream and broadcast Indian Premier League cricket for the next half-decade. Disney […]
Members from the Texas House Democratic Caucus host their first statewide town hall meetings to discuss mass shootings and gun violence
Is this real life?
The ruling is another victory for the Jan. 6 select committee.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
UBS analysts believe that Tesla is in a good position to become one of the top three global automakers by 2030.
One member called the other a 'piece of s---' as votes were tallied.
Cam still thinks he's one of the 32 best quarterbacks on the planet and could still play for a contender.
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and inspired outrage. But they mean a lot to the Memphis PGA Tour event.
If you have a golfer in your life, you know they love their golf paraphernalia, be it novelty items like a golf club-inspired pen set or a shiny new putter....
With the June 30 deadline to pass a budget approaching, Republican lawmakers who had previously shunned additional spending seem to be warming to the idea.
The luxe tri-decker was launched just one month ago.
If any of the 10 golfers listed below who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (along with the woods and irons they play) has a hot putting week, he might leave the Boston area as the 2022 U.S. Open champion.
Cocaine and marijuana have popped up in the Keys again
Photos from the hotel include "mysterious undergarments," stains on mattresses and more.
The most lucrative tournament in history got under way at Centurion Club.
Snoop Dogg is feeling strapped for csah just like the rest of us and said the salary of the professional blunt roller he hired has gone up thanks to inflation.
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event will tee off starting Thursday. How the press conference unfolded.
Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are the latest high-profile defections to join the LIV Golf tour.
Third time’s the charm? Call Me Kat showrunner Alissa Neubauer is departing the Mayim Bialik comedy after a single season, TVLine has confirmed. She’ll be replaced by United States of Al co-creator Maria Ferrari (who previously worked with Bialik on The Big Bang Theory) and fellow Chuck Lorre vet Jim Patterson, who will co-showrun Season […]