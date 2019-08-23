Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY): Immense Growth Potential?

The most recent earnings update Money3 Corporation Limited's (ASX:MNY) released in August 2019 suggested that the company experienced a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 14%. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts predict Money3's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' expectations for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings expanding by a robust 32%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 63% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$44m by 2022.

While it’s helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Money3's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 19%. This means that, we can assume Money3 will grow its earnings by 19% every year for the next few years.

