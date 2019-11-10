MoneyGram: A Top Investment in Payments

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is one of the most progressive, innovative and advanced companies in the fintech payments space - creating a substantial capital appreciation opportunity over the long term. Its business includes a diversified portfolio of two segments that contain both traditional and digital products in the payments space as well as leading advanced technology in blockchain payment tech through its new partnership with Ripple.





The company recently reported third-quarter results that solidified the investment opportunity for the stock.

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued transformation of our business as we increasingly focus on customer experience improvements, cross-border digital growth and industry-leading innovation through our strategic partnership with Ripple," Chairman and CEO Alex Holmes said.

A look at the third-quarter financials

Highlight: Significant debt capital payoff improves capital structure and cost of capital.

Income

Total revenue was $324.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $347.2 million in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, MoneyGram has revenue of $963.8 million compared to $1.1 billion in 2018. Revenue is down $138 million, or 13% year to date, as the company faces tough competition in the U.S. but unlimited growth opportunities internationally.

For the first nine months of 2019, operating income was $39.3 million versus $4.8 million in 2018, representing an increase of 719%. The operating income is helped by a reduction in transactions and operational support expenses at $164.8 million, down from $235 million in 2018. This expense category also includes an accrual of $40 million related to the resolution of the deferred prosecution agreement matter, which is now closed.

In the capital portion of the income statement, the company has made a significant strategic decision to pay down debt capital, substantially improving the capital structure and lowering the weighted average cost of capital. The company announced:



"On June 26, 2019, MoneyGram entered into an amended first lien credit agreement and a new second lien credit agreement, each with Bank of America, N.A. acting as administrative agent. These agreements extended and/or repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness under the Company's existing credit facility."







The debt capital paydown resulted in interest expenses of $24.8 million in the third quarter versus $13.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Overall interest expenses are up in 2019, though they should decline in future quarters. Interest expenses for the first nine months are $52.7 million versus $39.8 million. This has substantially affected the bottom line, but should lead to improvement in the future, especially as operating income continues to increase from lower transactional support costs. On an adjusted basis, the bottom line results are even stronger with a net income of $1.60 million through the first nine months versus $39.9 million.

Overall, the strategic debt capital changes are a huge factor across all aspects of the financials and should also lead to higher future free cash flow projections and a higher discounted cash flow value.

Assets

In 2019, total assets of $4.23 billion compared to $4.29 billion in 2018. Cash and cash equivalents are $119.10 million in 2019 compared to $145.50 million in the previous year. Other assets reported a substantial increase to $172.4 million in 2019 compared to $140.7 million in in 2018, up 23%. This gain is heavily attributed to the adoption of ASC 842 - Leases, which adds $42.7 million of right-of-use assets related to the company's operating leases to other assets.

Total liabilities are down 2% to $4.48 billion from $4.56 billion in 2018. Accounts payable and other liabilities are $243.2 million in 2019, also impacted by the adoption of ASC 842 - Leases, adding $45.6 million of lease liabilities. Net debt liabilities are down 6% due to the debt capital payoff. This reduction is helping to lower total liabilities overall, which are down 2%.

For 2019, return on assets using adjusted net income is 0.04% versus 0.93%, down slightly but mostly irrelevant due to a more exorbitant 2019 loss from debt capital payouts. Return on equity is -1% vs. -15%, also mostly irrelevant since shareholders' equity is at a negative $249 million for 2019 and negative $269 million for 2018. In general, these figures are only bound to improve as assets more greatly exceed liabilities from debt payoff and equity turns positive.