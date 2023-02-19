Moneysupermarket.com Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£387.6m (up 22% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£68.3m (up 30% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 18% (in line with FY 2021).

  • EPS: UK£0.13 (up from UK£0.098 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Moneysupermarket.com Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.2% growth forecast for the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Interactive Media and Services industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Moneysupermarket.com Group that you need to be mindful of.

