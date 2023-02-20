Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.0861

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) will pay a dividend of £0.0861 on the 11th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Moneysupermarket.com Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 69% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 52.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0453 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.117. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Moneysupermarket.com Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Moneysupermarket.com Group's EPS has declined at around 2.5% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Moneysupermarket.com Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here