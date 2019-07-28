Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

It looks like Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

Moneysupermarket.com Group's upcoming dividend is UK£0.031 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.11 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Moneysupermarket.com Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of £3.574. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Moneysupermarket.com Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Moneysupermarket.com Group is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 59% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Moneysupermarket.com Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Moneysupermarket.com Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Moneysupermarket.com Group? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Moneysupermarket.com Group is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.