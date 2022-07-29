Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC's (LON:MONY) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Moneysupermarket.com Group's (LON:MONY) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Moneysupermarket.com Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Moneysupermarket.com Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Moneysupermarket.com Group is:

29% = UK£58m ÷ UK£197m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Moneysupermarket.com Group's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. For this reason, Moneysupermarket.com Group's five year net income decline of 7.7% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Story continues

However, when we compared Moneysupermarket.com Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.3% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MONY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Moneysupermarket.com Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 91% (implying that 9.4% of the profits are retained), most of Moneysupermarket.com Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Moneysupermarket.com Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 73% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Moneysupermarket.com Group's future ROE will rise to 42% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Moneysupermarket.com Group's performance. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here