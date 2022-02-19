Are Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC's (LON:MONY) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Moneysupermarket.com Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Moneysupermarket.com Group is:

25% = UK£52m ÷ UK£208m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Moneysupermarket.com Group's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Moneysupermarket.com Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Moneysupermarket.com Group's net income shrunk at a rate of 4.3% over the past five years. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Moneysupermarket.com Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Moneysupermarket.com Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Moneysupermarket.com Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 74% (implying that 26% of the profits are retained), most of Moneysupermarket.com Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Moneysupermarket.com Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 90% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Moneysupermarket.com Group is speculated to rise to 43% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Moneysupermarket.com Group has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

