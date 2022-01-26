MoneyWatch: Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve signaled it's getting ready to raise interest rates as soon as March but will keep rates near zero for now. Jared Woodard, the head of the research investment committee of Bank of America Global Research, joined CBS News at the closing bell to discuss the announcement.

