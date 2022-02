MarketWatch

Question: I am married but unemployed, and my husband refuses to pay my student loans, which I had before we were dating. Need help repaying student loans or other debt? Answer: The short answer, at least in your case, is this: In general, since you took out the loans before you were married, “there’s no loophole and your husband isn’t legally responsible for your debt,” says Leslie H. Tayne, financial attorney and founder of the Tayne Law Group.