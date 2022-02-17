MoneyWatch: How to report cryptocurrency transactions on your 2021 tax return

People who traded cryptocurrency last year will now have to report it in their 2021 tax return. Shehan Chandrasekera, certified public accountant and head of tax strategy at CoinTracker, joins “CBS News Mornings” with helpful tips for crypto investors.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories