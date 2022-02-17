MoneyWatch: How to report cryptocurrency transactions on your 2021 tax return

Reuters
Governments will benefit from the biggest inflation-driven drop in debt ratios in over 20 years, credit rating firm Fitch said on Wednesday, estimating it will slice around 5 percentage points off U.S. debt-to-GDP and 2 percentage points globally. The effects on government debt ratios from 2022 inflation vary by region, with the smallest impact being forecast for the Middle East & North Africa, and the largest impact in sub-Saharan Africa. Developed market sovereigns, in which inflation is forecast to push government debt ratios much lower than the median, include the United States at 5 percentage points of GDP, Britain at 4.6 percentage points and Canada at 4.1 percentage points.