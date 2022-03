NextShark

In addition to sending fighter jets and other aircraft to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for months, China also flew weather balloons to the island’s airspace in mid-February. Taiwan’s Air Force confirmed the news on Sunday, saying that the balloons, which were operated by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), passed over shortly after the Lunar New Year holiday, according to Taipei Times. Since Thursday — the day Russia began invading Ukraine — China has sent a total of 30 warplanes to Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the island’s Ministry of National Defense (MND).