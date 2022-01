Associated Press

Stocks fell sharply as investors anticipate inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The stock market extended its three-week decline and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to a so-called correction — a drop of 10% or more from its most recent high. Stocks have fallen steadily so far this year as the Fed has signaled its readiness to begin raising its benchmark short-term interest rate in 2022 to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.