In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.