Mongielo ready for trial on harassment charges

Apr. 15—TOWN OF ROYALTON — A judge has set a trial date in a case involving harassment charges filed against an auto repair shop owner who was involved in an altercation with a group of Lockport town officials inside a local restaurant last year.

During a court hearing earlier this week, Royalton Town Judge Laura Wagner set a July 11 trial date in the case against Dave Mongielo, owner of Mongielo's Auto Specialties on Robinson Road.

During proceedings inside town court on Tuesday, prosecutor Tom Brandt said he was prepared to call three witnesses to testify during the trial. Mongielo's attorney James Ostrowski said he planned to call five witnesses as part of his client's defense.

Ostrowski previously filed a motion to dismiss all three counts of harassment against Mongielo and vacate orders of protection that required his client to surrender his legally permitted firearms to law enforcement. In his motion, Ostrowski described the charges against Mongielo as "utterly frivolous" while contending that they were filed in retaliation by the other individuals who were involved in the restaurant dustup.

During an interview with a reporter following Tuesday's court hearing, Mongielo said he has no intention of accepting a plea agreement in the case and hopes residents will attend the upcoming trial to see what he describes as "political prosecution" in person.

"I'm openly inviting people to come witness this fiasco," he said. "It'll be more entertaining than Judge Judy."

Mongielo's charges stem from a May 10, 2022 incident at a Robinson Road restaurant where he stopped for breakfast and found several Town of Lockport officials, including Supervisor Mark Crocker, board members Patricia Dufour and Darlene DiCarlo, Highway Superintendent Dave Miller and Dufour's husband, Ralph, sitting together at a table.

During a court hearing in October in front of Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano, Mongielo testified that he attempted to use his cell phone to record the group as a "citizen journalist," arguing that, since a majority of town board members were present inside the restaurant, they were holding what amounted to an "illegal" town board meeting. Mongielo testified that, at the time, he intended to ask Crocker and other the town officials questions about property reassessment.

Story continues

Deputies investigating the incident declined to file charges against Mongielo. His harassment charges stem from complaints filed with the sheriff's office by Crocker, DiCarlo and Miller.

Video obtained using Mongielo's cell phone showed that as he approached the table where the town officials were sitting, Ralph Dufour got up, moved toward him and knocked the cell phone out of his hand, causing it to be damaged.

Ralph Dufour was later charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment. Due to a conflict involving officials in the Town of Lockport and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Ralph Dufour's case was transferred to the Orleans County District Attorney's Office.

Earlier this year, Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone confirmed that Ralph Dufour paid $375 restitution for damaging Mongielo's cell phone as part of the resolution of his case. Cardone said Dufour agreed to an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal which resolves all charges.

Mongielo also claimed DiCarlo shoved and struck him during the May encounter, which DiCarlo denies. Following an investigation, deputes with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office declined to press charges against DiCarlo. Mongielo later filed a criminal complaint with the sheriff's office, accusing DiCarlo of harassment.

DiCarlo was scheduled to appear in front of Town of Royalton Justice James G. Budde on Feb. 16, 2023 in response to Mongielo's complaint.

Mongielo was told by court personnel on the evening of the hearing that the judge dismissed the case and ordered the record sealed.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Mongielo sent a letter to town Justice Budde, formally requesting his record of his decision on the matter. He also filed a written request for a certificate of disposition from the Royalton Town Court.

"It was dismissed because either the county refused to prosecute the case or some other reason, but I don't know why," Mongielo said.

In response to the written request, Royalton Town Court Clerk Daphne Neiman sent Mongielo a letter indicating that, following a search of court files, "no records can be found."

Neiman refused to discuss the matter with a reporter, saying only that she stood by the response to Mongielo's written inquiry.

"If that's what his piece of paper says, then that's the court's response," she said.

Under state law, Mongielo said the courts have an obligation to adjudicate matters "promptly, efficiently and fairly." Mongielo also maintains that the county prosecutor in the case intentionally failed to prosecute the case against DiCarlo because she is an elected town official and an employee of the county who serves as director of the Office for the Aging.

Mongielo attempted to file written complaints about the conduct of the prosecuting attorney with both the Royalton Town Court and Judge Wagner. He said both parties declined to accept copies of his complaints. As a result, he said, he intends to take additional legal action to pursue his complaints about the prosecutor in the case.

"They refused so we're going to have to sue them," Mongielo said.

He also questions why his criminal complaint against DiCarlo was transferred to a court in Royalton when the case involving Dufour was transferred to Orleans County due to a conflict of interest.

"She's a county employee," he said. "That's more of a conflict with her than I imagine with Ralph Dufour who is the husband of a town board member.

DiCarlo declined comment when reached by a reporter.