Mongielo seeks dismissal of charges in restaurant dustup

Oct. 11—Lockport auto repair shop owner Dave Mongielo has taken legal steps to dismiss charges brought against him following a May encounter with several town officials inside a Robinson Road restaurant.

Mongielo's attorney, James Ostrowski, on Friday filed a motion to dismiss three counts of harassment against Mongielo and vacate orders of protection that required Mongielo to turn over his legally permitted firearms to law enforcement.

In his motion, Ostrowski describes the charges against Mongielo as "utterly frivolous" while contending that they were filed in retaliation by several individuals who were involved in the incident.

"Talking to people and filming them is not illegal," Ostrowski wrote in his motion to the court. "Slander is not illegal under the penal law and its sole remedy is a civil action. (Mongielo) was lawfully on the premises as he is often. If the complainants did not like what he was doing, the civilized remedy was to complain to the management. Instead, they aggravated and escalated the situation by assaulting and accosting him."

On May 10, Mongielo stopped for breakfast at a Robinson Road restaurant and found several town officials, including supervisor Mark Crocker, town board members Patricia Dufour and Darlene DiCarlo, Highway Superintendent Dave Miller and Dufour's husband, Ralph, sitting together at a table.

Mongielo testified in county court last month that he attempted to use his cell phone to record the group and, as a "citizen journalist," intended to ask the town officials some questions about property reassessment.

Mongielo contends that as he approached the table, Ralph Dufour got up, approached him in an aggressive manner and knocked the cell phone out of his hand, causing it to be damaged. Mongielo also testified that DiCarlo pushed and slapped him during the encounter.

Ralph Dufour was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment. His case has been transferred to the Orleans County District Attorney's Office due to a conflict with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

No charges were filed against DiCarlo.

The Dufours previously declined to comment on the matter, saying only that they have hired an attorney and intended to allow the case to proceed through court.

DiCarlo denied any wrongdoing, telling the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal that she "did none of those things and video surveillance proves that."

In his motion, Ostrowski contends that Mongielo committed no offense and should not have been charged.

In support of his motion, Ostrowksi submitted as evidence two pieces of video, one taken with Mongielo's cell phone and the other showing additional video footage from another vantage point inside the restaurant. Ostrowski maintains that the videos support Mongielo's contention that he was the victim, not the aggressor, in the incident.

"There are several discrepancies between the sworn statements of the complainants and the videos," Ostrowski notes in his motion.

Ostrowski's motion describes the harassment charges filed against Mongielo as retaliatory in nature, falling under the category of "Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation," or SLAPP, lawsuits. Ostrowski notes that such lawsuits are brought by individuals and entities to dissuade critics from continuing to produce negative publicity about them. By definition, Ostrowski notes, SLAPP lawsuits do not have any true legal claims against the critics.

Ostrowski's motion also contends that Mongielo's Second Amendment rights were violated when he was forced to turn over his four registered pistols to New York State Police as part of the proceedings.

"We contend that the various statutes that allow Mr. Mongielo's Second Amendment rights to be violated based on frivolous allegations of a minor offense, are unconstitutional on their face and as applied to the defendant," Ostrowski's motion reads.