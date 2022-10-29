MongoDB's (NASDAQ:MDB) investors will be pleased with their enviable 530% return over the last five years

The last three months have been tough on MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 40%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 530%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 64% drop, in the last year. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because MongoDB made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, MongoDB can boast revenue growth at a rate of 38% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 44%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like MongoDB have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

MongoDB is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling MongoDB stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, MongoDB shareholders did even worse, losing 64%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 44%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - MongoDB has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course MongoDB may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

