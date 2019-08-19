Is Mongolian Mining Corporation's (HKG:975) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Mongolian Mining Corporation's (HKG:975) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Mongolian Mining's P/E ratio is 1.46. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 69%.

View our latest analysis for Mongolian Mining

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mongolian Mining:

P/E of 1.46 = $0.012 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.0080 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Mongolian Mining's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Mongolian Mining has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

SEHK:975 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Mongolian Mining will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Mongolian Mining saw earnings per share decrease by 73% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Mongolian Mining's P/E?

Mongolian Mining has net debt worth a very significant 368% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Mongolian Mining's P/E Ratio

Mongolian Mining's P/E is 1.5 which is below average (9.8) in the HK market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.