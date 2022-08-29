Mongols biker gang member killed Pinellas associate believed to be informant, sheriff says

A grand jury has indicted a member of the Mongols biker gang who is accused of killing another gang member who was believed to be a police informant.

Paul Mogilevsky, 48, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster, 46. Paternoster was a member of the Raiders, a feeder group for the Mongols. The two share a clubhouse in Tampa, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday.

“Paternoster was not just killed. He was executed,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said multiple guns were used to shoot Paternoster in his Palm Harbor home on April 27. Law enforcement is investigating the death and plans to make other arrests, the sheriff said.

Gualtieri declined to say whether or not Paternoster was an informant.

