Monica Asher of Chagrin Falls High School selected as new Olentangy Orange principal

Olentangy Schools has selected Monica Asher to be the next principal of Olentangy Orange High School.

Asher has been the principal at Chagrin Falls High School for the past five years.

Monica Asher

“I am excited and proud to become a member of the Pioneer family,” Asher said in a May 10 district news release. “I was drawn to Orange High School not only because of its academic reputation but also its strong sense of community. I have been nothing short of impressed and my experiences throughout the interview process further confirm that Olentangy is an incredibly special place.”

“We are pleased to welcome Monica Asher into our One Olentangy community, and believe her leadership qualities, experience, and insight will serve both the staff and students at Orange

High School,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said in the release.

Asher recently was named 2022-23 Principal of the Year by the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators. She is on the Ohio Department of Education’s Educator Standards Board.

Current Orange principal Trond Smith has been named the district’s new director of administrative services. In this newly created position in the district, Smith will lead Olentangy building administrators and athletics directors.

Trond Smith

The official start date for both Asher and Smith is Aug. 1, though Asher’s hire is pending approval at the May 12 school board meeting, when her salary and benefits package are to be determined. Smith's salary will be $130,173, and he will be eligible for benefits.

