Monica Conyers to run for Wayne County executive, despite being banned from office

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers submitted a bid for the county's top office, despite a state law preventing her from holding public office.

The former councilwoman pleaded guilty in 2009 to using her position on council and a city pension fund board to solicit bribes from businessmen seeking city contracts or pension deals. She spent three years in federal prison. State law bans officeholders convicted of a felony involving deceit and fraud from holding office for 20 years.

The law, amended in 2010 with what is fondly referred to as the "Kwame Amendment," bars those convicted of a felony involving a breach of public trust from holding office at the state and local levels. It does not address whether convicted officeholders are allowed to run.

Monica Conyers hugs Nathan Conyers while visiting the casket of her husband the late Congressman John Conyers Jr. before the start of his funeral on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Conyers submitted her bid to the county clerk's office April 19, days before the deadline for bids for the August primary election. A statement from the Wayne County Clerk's Office Tuesday said the office is not authorized to reject bids for office and the current list of candidates is still unofficial as the deadline to file and withdraw was Friday.

"The Wayne County Clerk’s Office is not authorized to reject the filing of an Affidavit of Identify if the prospective candidate attests that they meet the statutory and constitutional requirements of the office sought," the statement reads. "The initial onus is on the person filing to attest to their eligibility."

Conyers was the wife of late congressman John Conyers, who held office from 1965 to 2017 and was the longest-serving Black congressman in the nation's history. Despite an attempt to divorce in 2015, the two remained married until the congressman's death in 2019.

She was sentenced to a federal prison camp in West Virginia in 2010 for 37 months. The prison camp, dubbed Camp Cupcake, is a minimum-security women's facility that has housed the likes of Martha Stewart, former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway and other minor celebrities.

Other hopefuls eyeing Wayne County Executive Warren Evans' seat include Beverly Kindle-Walker, a county employee who unsuccessfully ran for county clerk in 2021; Mark Ashley Price, a member of the Highland Park School District Board of Education and MD R. Alam, an Army veteran and the founder of the Missouri Democratic Party Asian American Caucus.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Monica Conyers to run for Wayne County exec despite ban from office