Monica Lewinsky: Bill Clinton 'Should Want To Apologize' But 'I Don't Need It'

Monica Lewinsky admits she long hoped that Bill Clinton would apologize for his actions toward her in the wake of the sex scandal that led to his 1998 impeachment ― but is now over it.

Still, that doesn’t mean the former White House intern doesn’t think the ex-president shouldn’t still apologize to her.

Lewinsky appeared on the “Today” show Tuesday to discuss the scandal, which is the subject of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” a miniseries debuting Tuesday on FX.

She admitted she spent a long time waiting for an apology that never came, but has resigned herself to the fact it probably won’t ever happen.

“There was a long period, before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution,” Lewinsky told Savannah Guthrie. “I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore. I don’t need it.”

But even if Lewinsky doesn’t need the apology, she thinks Clinton could benefit from giving one to her.

“He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt,” Lewinsky said.

Clinton was asked in 2018 whether he has ever apologized to Lewinsky. He said he hadn’t spoken to her, but didn’t feel she was owed a personal apology, according to People.com.

“I apologized to everybody in the world,” he said, adding, “No, I do, I, I, I do not. I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Although Lewinsky participated in the making of the FX miniseries by offering script notes and other suggestions, she wasn’t sure if she wanted Clinton to watch it.

When Guthrie asked her, “Would you want Bill Clinton to see this series?” Lewinsky said, “I don’t even know how to really answer that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.