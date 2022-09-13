Monica Lewinsky's Ken Starr Tweet Is A Master Class In Grace

Monica Lewinsky's relationship with President Bill Clinton as a White House intern became an explosive centerpiece of Ken Starr's long-running investigation of the Clintons. Bill Clinton's lie about the relationship triggered an impeachment. (Photo: Photos by Getty Images)

Monica Lewinsky's relationship with President Bill Clinton as a White House intern became an explosive centerpiece of Ken Starr's long-running investigation of the Clintons. Bill Clinton's lie about the relationship triggered an impeachment. (Photo: Photos by Getty Images)

Twitter users are praising former White House intern Monica Lewinsky for the graceful post she made about the man who exposed her affair with Bill Clinton.

The announcement Tuesday of the death of Ken Starr, the lawyer who led the high-profile investigation that resulted in Clinton’s 1998 impeachment for perjury, inspired Lewinsky to post her thoughts on social media.

Considering that Starr’s investigation helped turned Lewinsky into a target for public shaming and that her encounters with him were “avuncular and creepy,” it would be understandable if she wanted to get a few things off her chest for closure’s sake.

However, she didn’t do that. But what she did do was a master class in how to be graceful in a challenging situation:

as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) September 13, 2022

Many were impressed by her comments and said that they wished they could be as classy under similar circumstances.

Classy response from the woman at the center of Starr's independent counsel investigation that led to Clinton's impeachment. https://t.co/Z8Mw2QRWXW — Chris Bury (@ChrisBuryNews) September 13, 2022

Monica Lewinsky has worked with researchers who study bullying, and she made a documentary about online cruelty. This response is really walking the walk. https://t.co/7Z0uGT0UAl — Evie Blad (@EvieBlad) September 13, 2022

The fact that Monica Lewinsky has been through what she has and still manages to show this kind of grace is amazing. https://t.co/SqqYgA930l — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) September 13, 2022

I wish others, including him, showed you the same grace you're showing his loved ones. — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) September 13, 2022

A very nice moment of graciousness in an ungracious time on a famously ungracious platform. #MonicaLewinskyhttps://t.co/P8xLJoEATz — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 13, 2022

You have consistently demonstrated extraordinary maturity and class in the face of extremely tough circumstances. You’re amazing and I look up to you so much. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 13, 2022

Let me be this gracious when the occasion calls. https://t.co/jgcECaxetI — Lily Burana 🗽 (@lilyburana) September 13, 2022

Classy reaction. She must have thought so many things about him over the past two and a half decades. https://t.co/JuhPlg6OOx — Shaun Tandon (@shauntandon) September 13, 2022

In the past, Lewinsky hasn’t been afraid to comment on Starr when he was in the news, such as when he agreed to defend Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in January 2020.

Story continues

this is definitely an “are you fucking kidding me?” kinda day. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) January 17, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...