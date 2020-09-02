Monica talks working with Kim Kardashian to get C-Murder released

The singer is speaking out about her decision to turn to the reality TV star and her legal team in the fight for justice.

Monica caught major heat last month for joining forces with Kim Kardashian to help free her ex-boyfriend C-Murder from a Louisiana prison. Now she is speaking out about her decision to turn to the reality TV star and her legal team in the fight for justice.

Monica recently addressed the matter with Kenny Burns for V103 Atlanta. The R&B singer explained that before she reached out to Kardashian, she researched why the wife of Kanye West is on a mission to help reform the criminal justice system and free wrongly convicted inmates.

“Before reaching out, I researched. I researched her father. I researched why this is a desire of hers,” Monica said during the virtual interview.

As theGRIO previously reported, the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, is best known for being the brother of music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller. However, tragedy altered his life. In 2009, a jury of his peers found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2002 fatal shooting case of a 16-year-old teen named Steve Thomas, NOLA.com reported.

Miller, 49, is currently serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary but his supporters say he is the victim of a corrupt criminal justice system that allowed false witness accounts and police interference to undermine his defense.

Monica said the amount of evidence that proves he was wrongfully convicted motivated her to work with Kardashian and use her platform to raise awareness about Miller’s case.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Burns, she denied being romantically involved with Miller at the time of his arrest. And while she has continued to support him throughout his incarceration (including visiting him and allegedly putting money on his books), the songstress slammed speculation that she was carrying on an “emotional affair” with Miller while she was married.

“The idea of the ‘relationship’ of it — of course, that’s how we knew each other but we weren’t together when he was arrested. And we weren’t together during incarcerated but that never changed out friendship,” Monica said. “It was kind of unfair when other people got brought up. For instance, my ex-husband, I never did anything disrespectful in that light. And every time I went to New Orleans, he would too.”

Watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, Miller is appreciative of the efforts of Monica and Kardashian. He wrote in an Instagram post that he was able to sleep for the first time in years because of renewed hope.

“7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian ! I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim. After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep!,” he wrote.

“My case had been stagnant for years! So I published multiple books to help feed my kids & pay lawyers bare minimum! I am a man so it was no one’s responsibility to save me & no one attempted to! But when you trust God he will send his angels!,” Miller added.

