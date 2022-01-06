Monitored Therapeutics expansion in Dublin to create 35 jobs

Monitored Therapeutics is expanding its operations in Dublin.

A small healthcare company in Dublin is expanding, moving to a new building and creating 35 jobs.

Monitored Therapeutics, a remote patient management company, will invest $650,000 as part of the move to a 17,000-square-foot building at 5160 Blazer Parkway.

The company currently employs seven workers. Hiring for information technology, account management and clinical project management positions has begun.

The company recently received a new round of venture capital funding from Tamarind Hill, and the larger facility will allow the company to better serve its market and improve delivery times.

“This project will expand our small and very mobile team while growing deep roots and our commitment to the Dublin community,” Michael Taylor, the company's CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve experienced significant growth and success over the past year and a half, and the MTI team is looking forward to building upon that from our strategic location in central Ohio.”

The company was founded in 2011. It specializes in respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Monitored Therapeutics provides patients with access to care through its technology platform that is meant to increase patient engagement, drug adherence and quality of life while decreasing overall healthcare costs by keeping patients in their homes and out of the hospital.

