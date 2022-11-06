Monitors say 9 killed in Syria shelling of tent settlements

1
·1 min read

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, opposition war monitors and first responders said.

The shelling was the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020 that ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province. Idlib is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

The truce has been repeatedly violated over the past two years killing and wounding scores of people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas Sunday morning. Those areas included the Maram camp just northwest of the provincial capital of Idlib, where nine were killed and 77 wounded. It said the dead included three children and one woman.

Rebel factions responded by targeting government positions with artillery and missiles in the area of Saraqib, east of Idlib, and the al-Ghab plain, the observatory reported.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, reported that nine people were killed, including two children and a woman, and about 70 injured in shelling targeting at least six camps west of the capital.

The pro-government Sham FM radio station said Syrian government forces shelled positions of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, the most powerful militant group in Idlib. It said Syrian and Russian warplanes also attacked the areas.

Syria’s conflict broke out in March 2011 and has since killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million and left large parts of Syria destroyed.

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out

    Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the conference as an “African COP” where the positions of African countries on issues like finance for adapting to climate change or moving to renewable energy sources will be central to the talks. “For COP27 to be the 'African COP’, the needs, voices, and priorities of the African people need to be reflected in the outcome of the negotiations," Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti told The Associated Press.

  • Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims

    With just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, rights groups fear that a window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month's World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab nation who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world's biggest sporting event. In the face of heavy international criticism, Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years, including the partial dismantling of a system that tied workers to their employers and enacting a minimum wage — changes praised by the U.N. as well as rights groups.

  • Climate change: Where does Rishi Sunak stand ahead of COP27?

    There are signs tackling global warming has moved down the government's agenda, writes Laura Kuenssberg.

  • US daylight saving 2022: When do the clocks go back?

    Turn your clocks back an hour on Sunday November 6

  • Thousands Have Joined Mastodon Since Twitter Changed Hands. Its Founder Has a Vision for Democratizing Social Media

    Founder Eugen Rochko says the recent influx of users following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has been a vindication

  • Will COP27 be any different to the Glasgow summit?

    Experts and activists in Scotland discuss the mood music ahead of the next climate conference.

  • Final score prediction for Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 9

    Can the Rams avoid losing their second straight game and beat the Bucs today?

  • Singapore Says Man Sought in Korea Sanctions Case Is in City

    (Bloomberg) -- A businessman accused by the US of breaking international sanctions by transporting fuel to North Korea is currently in Singapore and has been under investigation there, the city-state’s police said.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collap

  • Northern Lebanon struggles in district title loss, but states still await the Vikings

    Twin Valley won the program's first district title, 3-0, over Northern Lebanon on Thursday.

  • Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

    Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. Francis again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip. Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain visit to call for an end to capital punishment and to advocate for political prisoners, hundreds of whom have been detained since Bahrain violently crushed the 2011 Arab Spring protests with the help of neighboring Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

  • Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan

    Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 on Sunday to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67. Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

  • Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

    The nickname was not entirely original.

  • ‘The Command Fled’: Putin’s Own Troops Keep Humiliating Him

    GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle

  • Eric Trump’s ‘Tinfoil Hat-Wearing’ Claims Get The Treatment On Twitter

    Donald Trump's son had his rant flipped back on him.

  • Russia votes in favour of resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine

    Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN's resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance - ed.

  • The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.Tamila Tasheva, the official responsible for the plan to take back Crimea and kick

  • Russia's 'catastrophic' missing men problem

    Russia's 'catastrophic' missing men problem

  • A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

    "He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."

  • Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'

    "He's still working on his legacy, and he pretty much knows that if he explodes a nuke — he's toast," Jack Barsky, an ex-KGB agent, said of Putin.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case. Barrett denied an emergency request by the Indiana borrowers, represented by a conservative legal group, to bar the U.S. Department of Education from implementing the Democratic president's plan to forgive debt held by qualified people who had taken loans to pay for college. Barrett on Oct. 20 denied a similar request by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by another conservative legal group.