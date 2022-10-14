Monk stole millions in COVID relief funds for travel and luxury goods in MA, feds say

A Christian Orthodox monk and his general counsel are accused of stealing millions in COVID-19 relief funding and spending it on travel and homes, according to federal officials.

Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64, were arrested Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the District of Massachusetts United States Attorney’s Office.

Bushell, who goes by “Father” or “Rev. Fr.” Bushell, and Stockton were both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, officials say.

They could spend over a decade in prison and be forced to pay up to $500,000 in fines based on the charges, officials say.

The fraud started in April 2020, shortly after applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding became available, according to officials.

Bushell controls several Marblehead-area organizations, and Stockton serves as each organization’s general counsel. When funding became available, the pair began submitting applications to the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, officials say.

Bushell lied on the applications, overstating each organization’s operational expenses and submitting false documents to obtain more money, officials say. As a result, Bushell and Stockton received $3.5 million from the loan funding for four of their organizations.

Bushell’s lawyer did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment. Stockton did not have an attorney listed.

Furthermore, the duo is accused of submitted false Paycheck Protection Program applications. Officials say Bushell and Stockton “inflated the number of employees and the amount of payroll expenses that each borrower organization had” on applications and in conversations with lenders.

The two received an additional $146,608 through their PPP applications, officials say.

Using the $3.6 million they earned in relief, Bushell and Stockton spent millions on home improvements, more residential properties, travel and luxury items, court documents say.

Story continues

“We believe they clearly knew that what they were doing was wrong, but they did it anyway, spending tens of thousands of dollars on exclusive memberships, expensive wine, property, renovations, and even a $40,000 wristwatch,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said. “Their alleged greed is an affront to every hard-working taxpayer.”

Marblehead is about 20 miles northeast of Boston.

Worker stole nearly $1 million — and went gambling with school district money, feds say

Woman got $267K in pandemic rental aid — and paid for vacations, real estate, feds say

Man stole nearly $600,000 in student financial aid through yearslong scheme, feds say